Amitabh Bachchan talks about dwindling fan comments on his blog, considers ‘need to stop or disappear’

For more than a decade, actor Amitabh Bachchan has been religiously documenting his thoughts and everyday activities on his blog. In his latest post, he talked about the dwindling comments on his posts. He said that many have observed that while he would initially get more than 1,000 comments sometimes, in the initial days, that number has now dropped to ‘around a meagre 100’.

“SO .. many observe that the comments when it all started on DAY 1 for several DAYS were in the 500 to over a thousand at times and now rest at the very best to around a meagre 100 .. and the conclusion then that the interest in the Blog has wained away and there is need to stop or disappear .. or search for another,” he wrote.

Amitabh said that there is logic in his fans’ thinking. “Its the same routine over and over again .. what is so endearing or of interest here which cannot be topped in the T the FB and the INsta .. and the values there are different and greatly more exciting .. the religious aspects on the T and the FB get the numbers .. the young their escapades, clothing and opinions get the millions on the INsta .. so what is this ‘grey’ doing here?” he asked.

However, Amitabh admitted that he has no answer to the question. “...Except that the connect even with the ONE is the draw that I value .. because that is how it all began .. just the 1 (one) response, which then drew more,” he wrote.

Recently, Amitabh shared details of his contribution towards Covid-19 relief, in response to ‘everyday abuse’ and ‘distasteful comments’ directed at him and his family. He revealed that he has donated around ₹15 crore to various efforts, an amount that is ‘beyond (his) means’. “This is not trumpeting my ‘wares’ .. if at all it can be a motivation for many others to come forward and donate, the amount of misery that one hears and sees could be greatly reduced,” he clarified.

Meanwhile, Amitabh is set to return on the small screen with Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, the registrations for which have already begun. He also has a number of films in the pipeline, including Chehre, Jhund, Brahmastra and May.

