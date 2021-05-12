Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna gives shout-out to Hrithik Roshan and Vidya Balan for ‘quietly’ contributing towards Covid-19 relief
Twinkle Khanna gives shout-out to Hrithik Roshan and Vidya Balan for ‘quietly’ contributing towards Covid-19 relief

  • Twinkle Khanna shared appreciation posts for Hrithik Roshan and Vidya Balan, as they ‘quietly’ contributed towards Covid-19 relief.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 12:07 PM IST

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna gave a shout-out to her ‘neighbour’, actor Hrithik Roshan, and actor Vidya Balan for contributing towards Covid-19 relief. India witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases from mid-March and is currently battling a deadly second wave of the pandemic.

Sharing a picture of Hrithik, Twinkle wrote on Instagram, “Going beyond help thy neighbour, mine is doing his bit during this crisis in multiple ways. A big shout-out @hrithikroshan.”

On Tuesday, Twinkle shared a black-and-white picture of Vidya, calling her talented and generous. “Thank you @balanvidya! A woman with immense talent and an even larger heart. For quietly helping those in need,” she wrote.

Fans lauded both for their contribution, with many dropping heart and applause emojis on the posts.

Last month, Twinkle shared on social media that she and her husband Akshay Kumar donated 100 oxygen concentrators. She said that she was in a ‘bit of a hole’ due to her family's ill health but ‘couldn’t stay there for long’. She urged everyone to come forward and help in whatever way they can.

Also see | Khatron Ke Khiladi: Abhinav Shukla and Aastha Gill are pranked into doing chicken dance, watch behind-the-scenes video

Earlier this month, Twinkle addressed allegations that she and Akshay were not doing enough to ease the impact of the pandemic. A Twitter user wrote to her in Hindi, “Twinkle ji, your husband is among the richest artistes in this country. Rather than pretending to help by collecting donations, it would have been better had your family shown a little more kindness.”

Responding to his tweet, Twinkle wrote that she and Akshay have already done their bit. “Have donated 100 concentrators toward this cause & in multiple other ways. As I’ve said before, it’s not about me or you but what we can do collectively for those in need. Sad that at this point, instead of pitching in, we expend energy in pulling people down. Stay safe,” she wrote.

