Amitabh Bachchan shuts down 'everyday abuse', lists down all his charitable efforts, says it's 'embarrassing'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, in his blog, addressed the slew of negative comments that celebrities are being subjected to, with regard to their charitable efforts during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. He revealed that he has contributed ₹2 crore towards a Covid-19 facility in Delhi.

He wrote that he finds it 'embarrassing' to speak publicly about his charitable efforts, and that 'every day abuse and the filth of distasteful comments' has been something that he and his family have been facing since 'time immemorial'.

Amitabh then listed his charitable efforts. "Over a 1500 farmers bank loans paid off by my personal fund and prevented them from suicide," he wrote. Those who could not be present for the formalities were transported by train, 'all at (his) expense'.

Last year, he wrote, he provided 'food for over 400,000 daily wage earners in the country for a month .. feeding almost 5000 in the city each day lunch and dinner' and 'provided masks, PPE units to front line warriors, Police Hospitals in the thousands .. through personal funds.'

For stranded migrant workers, he wrote that he 'booked 30 buses to locations in UP and Bihar and supplied them food and water for the overnight travel' and also provided footwear to those who didn't have any. "Booked an entire train from Mumbai to UP to carry 2800 migrant passengers free of cost at my expense .. and when the destination State blocked the train from coming into their State and cancelled the train .. immediately chartered 3 Indigo Airline planes and flew almost 180 migrants in each flight to UP and Bihar and some to Rajasthan and J&K .." he added.

Amitabh wrote that he has also arranged for 20 ventilators for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and donated towards a facility that was set up in the Rakabganj Sahib Gurudwara. He wrote that he 'donated an entire Diagnostic Centre .. opened at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi through the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee' and that he has 'adopted' two children who lost their parents to Covid-19, and will be financing their education till the 10th grade.

He concluded by writing that this wasn't 'aggrandisement' but something that should be emulated.

