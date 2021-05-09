Abhishek Bachchan responds to Twitter user who said he's a better actor than dad Amitabh Bachchan

In a change of pace for him, actor Abhishek Bachchan responded not to a Twitter troll, but to someone who said that he is a better actor than even his father, Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek often finds himself at the receiving end of criticism, mostly revolving around the perceived privilege of being born into a prominent film family.

But on Saturday, one person wrote, "Watched big bull I think when it comes to acting you are better than Big B....stay blessed guru bhai." Abhishek replied, "Thank you very much for your compliment sir. But nobody, NOBODY can be better than him."

The man wrote back, saying that he had made the same claim in an 'astrological session' with Sanjay Dutt.

Other fans chimed in. "AB aur kya chahiye (what more do you want). That's an best compliment always to be like or better than father.. And Big B is best No doubts.. But AB u r are going on same path of performance of Mr Bachchan.. Best of luck for #dasvi and all future projects."

Abhishek was most recently seen in The Big Bull, based in part on the life of tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta. In the run-up to the film's release, Abhishek was often asked about the constant comparisons to his father. "You've compared me to the great Amitabh Bachchan; I find him to be the best. So who else are you going to compare me to that's going to frazzle me?" he said, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. "I'm used to being compared to him, so I'm not frazzled."

The Big Bull was released to negative reviews in April. The film is directed by Kookie Gultai, produced by Ajay Devgn, and co-stars Ileana D'Cruz. Abhishek is currently filming Dasvi. He has his slate full, with projects such as Bob Biswas and the new season of Amazon's Breathe.

