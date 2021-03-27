IND USA
Pratik Gandhi in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, and Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull.
bollywood

First Amitabh Bachchan, now Pratik Gandhi; Abhishek Bachchan has classy response to constant comparisons

  • Abhishek Bachchan has responded to an observation that he has constantly been compared to others throughout his career -- first dad Amitabh Bachchan, and now actor Pratik Gandhi. Here's what he had to say.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 04:06 PM IST

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has said that he has 'no problems' with comparisons. Abhishek has been compared to his father, Amitabh Bachchan, his entire career, and now, his latest film, The Big Bull, is being compared to the very successful series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

In an interview, he said that he is 'flattered' to be compared to Pratik Gandhi, who won plaudits for playing the stockbroker in Hansal Mehta's show.

"You've compared me to the great Amitabh Bachchan; I find him to be the best. So who else are you going to compare me to that's going to frazzle me?" he said, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. "I'm used to being compared to him, so I'm not frazzled. It's flattering to me, I don't think I'm worthy of being compared to Pratik. I think he did a fantastic job, and I wish him all the best for his future endeavours."

Abhishek said that he understands a thing or two about actors finally getting their due. He continued, "Being an actor, and being a part of the film industry for 20-odd years, I know how challenging it is to get due recognition... You're flattering me by comparing me to him. I take it as a compliment."

Abhishek said that 'thankfully', the comparisons between Scam 1992 and The Big Bull have died down, by his assessment, after the film's trailer dropped. He said that while it is 'understandable' why people are drawing similarities between the two projects, the film takes a different approach to telling the story.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan had a classy reply for troll who called him 'good for nothing' actor with 'very beautiful wife'

His character in the film will be named Hemant Shah. Abhishek said that The Big Bull is a 'fictitious story, inspired by true events, inspired by real people'. He said that parts of the story are inspired by director Kookie Gulati's father. The Big Bull arrives on Disney+ Hotstar on April 8.

