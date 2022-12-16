Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan pull up Sajid Khan for 'I love ta**i' prank, Abdu Rozik's team issues statement

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan pull up Sajid Khan for 'I love ta**i' prank, Abdu Rozik's team issues statement

tv
Published on Dec 16, 2022 04:57 PM IST

Sajid Khan and Sumbul wrote ‘tatti (s**t)’ behind Abdu Rozik's back, without informing him what it meant, when Abdu wanted to surprise Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on her birthday celebrations in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Bigg Boss 16 contestants pranked Abdu Rozik by writing offensive words on his back without telling him about its meaning.
Bigg Boss 16 contestants pranked Abdu Rozik by writing offensive words on his back without telling him about its meaning.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Abdu Rozik has become a fan favourite on Bigg Boss Season 16. However in a recent episode the other contestants of the show pulled a prank on the Tajik singer that has left most fans angry. Twitter started trending #StopBullyingAbduRozik soon after and now Abdu's team has issued a statement slamming the 'inappropriate discriminatory' behaviour of the contestants. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik gets pranked by Sajid Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, viewers call it 'bullying')

Abdu wanted to wish Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on her birthday, so he went shirtless to write a special message for her. But instead of writing 'I love Nimrit,' 'I love Tatti' (s**t) was written on his back by Sumbul Touqeer Khan on the suggestion by Sajid Khan. Abdu's team has issued a statement condemning the act, which reads: "The IFCM team feel saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate discriminatory behaviour in the Big Boss House. It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person's emotions for one's own malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn't fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness."

The statement further noted that Abdu cannot read and write in Hindi and wasn't aware of what was written on his back so the prank was not in good taste. "We are deeply dis-heartened with the recent incident showcased on national television. It's a breach of Abdu's trust and integrity to write words on his back without explaining to him the exact full meaning of it. We condemn such non-inclusive and non-compassionate behaviour and we are grateful that we enjoy the unparalleled support of the audiences and the fans. Abdu is in a foreign country and we expected a humane reception from the contestants." concluded the statement.

Fans on Twitter started to trend #StopBullyingAbduRozik and demanded that Bigg Boss 16 should condemn such behaviour of bullying and mockery on national television. Now in the promo of the upcoming Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan is seen addressing this incident and schooling Sajid Khan. Salman makes it clear that laughter at the expense of someone is not in good taste.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 16
bigg boss 16

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out