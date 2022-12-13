Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik gets pranked by Sajid Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, viewers call it 'bullying'

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik gave a surprise to fellow contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on her birthday. However, he wasn't aware of what was written on his back as he doesn't know Hindi. ‘I love tatti (shit)' was written on his back by Sumbul Touqeer Khan who was guided by Sajid Khan to do so. Many viewers have now labelled it bullying and have accused Bigg Boss of not taking an action against those involved in it. Also read: Bigg Boss 16's MC Stan went to girlfriend's house with 40 people with marriage proposal, told her mom 'bhaga le jaunga'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bigg Boss had shared the video from Nimrit's birthday celebrations in the house. Prepping to give her a surprise, Abdu went shirtless and got ‘I love Nims’ written on his chest. The video shows Sajid telling Sumbul aloud to write ‘I (heart emoticon) you’ on his back, after which she wrote ‘I (heart) tatti (shit)’ as hinted by Sajid discreetly. As soon as everyone wished Nimrit, Abdu came running and surprised her with the message on his body. She was amused by his gesture and couldn't control laughing. All others also laughed over it.

The video was shared by Bigg Boss with the caption, “Nimrit ke birthday ke liye diya Abdu ne surprise, kya aapko bhi laga yeh cute? (Abdu gives Nimrit a surprise on her birthday, did you find it cute)?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to it, a Twitter user wrote, “Nope… is ko bevkuf bana rahe hai… itna cute tha toh Sajid ji kar lete same.. jada cute lagte (no, they are making Abdu a fool. If this was cute, Sajid should have done that on his body, he would have looked more cute).” Another wrote, “It is shameful to see such thing on national television.. Just because Abdu don't understand Hindi…No One Can Do Such Thing…(what if it was Indian on International television … will it be still funny for us).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Twitter user commented on the video, “This is not cool to ridicule somebody because he doesn’t understand your language. Mocking is a serious crime and should be reprimanded. We should condemn such behaviour and downgrade our peers. Not cool.” Another comment read, “It's not cool at all, Sajid Khan is the bully, he never misses a chance to bully #AbduRozik. We absolutely condemned this kind of behaviour of Sajid & @ColorsTV you shouldn't have promoted this type of content, utter rubbish!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON