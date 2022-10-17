Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman gets bad reviews from viewers: 'Shayari nahi aap bakwas karehe hai'

Shekhar Suman is also part of Bigg Boss 16 but not as a contestant. He presents a bulletin in which he talks about the contestants and what they have been up to. On Sunday's episode, Shekhar came up with shayaris in which he made fun of all from Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Also read: Shekhar Suman regrets rejecting comparisons to Amitabh: 'I was stupid'

Shekhar asked Sajid Khan to rate contestants in various categories. Many have objected to Sajid's participation in the show after several women accused him of molestation during the MeToo movement. Shekhar asked Sajid to rate Gautam Vig, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as a captain, Archana Gautam's tea making skills and Ankit Gupta and Shiv Thakare's bodies.

Shekhar also teased Gautam about Soundarya and grilled Tina's bonding with Shalin Bhanot. He also recited a shayari about how Sumbul is clueless in the game.

A viewer wrote on Twitter, “episode kitna boring hai, matlab ye shekhar suman pakane aaya hai (this episode is so boring, Shekhar Suman is here to bore us).” Another said, “If you people are feeling sad, angry, devastated and upset after watching Shekhar Suman in today's episode. Kindly remind Amisha Patel in BB13 as Malkin, I am sure you will feel little normal.” A Twitter shared a meme and captioned it, “Shekhar Suman segment is the most boring segment ever.” A viewer even asked, “Okay, so do we have to vote for Shekhar Suman as well? If not, why is he in the show?? Fully irritating.” A Twitter user also wrote, “#ShekharSuman shayar nahi app bakwas karehe hai (you are talking rubbish).”

There were also a few who admired Shekhar for roasting contestants without abusing them. A comment read, “#ShekharSuman doing top level Roasting. Ise bolte hai Roasting kids without abuse. Top notch stuff. I'm a huge fan of sense of humour and sarcasm. Shekhar is the epitome of that.” Another said, “#ShekharSuman is just unbeatable. There's a competition for Salman if he does an entire #BB16 Witty, sarcastic and brutally honest.”

