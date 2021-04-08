IND USA
Shekhar Suman was once described as the Amitabh Bachchan of TV.
Shekhar Suman regrets rejecting comparisons to Amitabh Bachchan: 'I realised how stupid I was'

  • Shekhar Suman has said that he feels stupid for rejecting comparisons to Amitabh Bachchan back in the day.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 02:23 PM IST

Actor Shekhar Suman has said that he shouldn't have resisted comparisons to Amitabh Bachchan, back when he was described in the press as the 'Amitabh Bachchan on TV'.

In an interview, the former chat show host said that he wanted to carve his own niche, instead of living up to someone else's name. He said that he was 'stupid' for not accepting the compliment.

"Amitabh Bachchan is synonymous with anything that is the best in the world," he told Pinkvilla. "I said 'I have my own identity and I am trying to carve a niche for myself', and I realised how stupid I was. I was getting the greatest compliment."

He continued, "I'm extremely apologetic that sometimes I thought people were getting on my nerves calling me that." He refused to reveal how much he was paid for his chat show, Movers and Shakers, saying that it should remain a secret 'until I breathe my last'.

Earlier this year, Shekhar had lashed out at a Twitter troll who had asked him how he could afford such a lavish lifestyle. Sharing several pictures of his house, Shekhar had written on Twitter, "My tastes are simple. I like to have the best." Reacting to one of the pictures, a Twitter user had asked, "Itne paise aaya kahaan se (Where did you get all this money from)?" Shekhar had replied, "Mehnat se.imaandaari se.lagan se (Through hard work, honesty, and dedication)."

Also read: Shekhar Suman hits back at troll who questioned how he could afford lavish home, shares report calling him Amitabh of TV

In another tweet, he responded by sharing a screengrab of a news story in which he'd been described as the Amitabh Bachchan of the television industry. "Ab samajh mein aaya (Do you understand now)?" he wrote.

shekhar suman amitabh bachchan

Shekhar Suman lost his older son Aayush when he was 11.
bollywood

Shekhar Suman remembers older son Aayush on his birth anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 04:11 PM IST
  • Shekhar Suman shared a video praying for his older son Aayush, who passed away when he was 11. The actor and his wife Alka are also parents to actor Adhyayan Suman.
Shekhar Suman rose to popularity in the 1990s, on television.
tv

Shekhar Suman hits back at troll who questioned how he could afford lavish home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:28 PM IST
  • Actor Shekhar responded to a troll who asked him how he could afford such a luxurious house. Shekhar had shared images of his Mumbai home.
