Shekhar Suman rose to popularity in the 1990s, on television.
Shekhar Suman hits back at troll who questioned how he could afford lavish home, shares report calling him Amitabh of TV

  • Actor Shekhar responded to a troll who asked him how he could afford such a luxurious house. Shekhar had shared images of his Mumbai home.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:28 PM IST

Actor Shekhar Suman slammed a Twitter user who questioned the source of his wealth. Shekhar, over the weekend, shared pictures of his lavish Mumbai home, which one person reacted to by questioning how the actor could afford such luxury.

Sharing several pictures of his house, Shekhar wrote on Twitter, "My tastes are simple. I like to have the best." In another tweet, he wrote, "Don't be scared of losing.. Go ahead and play the game.The field is open."

Reacting to one of the pictures, a Twitter user asked, "Itne paise aaya kahaan se (Where did you get all this money from)?" Shekhar replied, "Mehnat se.imaandaari se.lagan se (Through hard work, honesty, and dedication)."

In another tweet, he responded by sharing a screengrab of a news story in which he'd been described as the Amitabh Bachchan of the television industry. "Ab samajh mein aaya (Do you understand now)?" he wrote. "Though he doesn't divulge his fee, it is rumoured that he gets six times more money than other successful television stars," the news report read.


One person, jumping to Shekhar's defence, wrote, "Sometime around the mid-90's when Movers and Shakers came on air, @shekharsuman7 became the first Indian television artist to be paid Rs.1 lakh per episode. It was a big deal back then. I could be wrong, but if my memory serves me right, I remember reading this back in the day."

Also read: Shekhar Suman 'devastated' after news channel falsely reports son Adhyayan's suicide, says he's taking legal action

It was a busy weekend for the actor, who also wrote a series of tweets against a news channel which falsely reported that his son, Adhyayan, had died by suicide. Sharing a video report about his Adhyayan's alleged suicide, Shekhar wrote that at the time, his son was in Delhi and unreachable. "We all died a thousand deaths," he wrote.

Shekhar Suman with his son Adhyayan Suman.
Shekhar Suman has been seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.
Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Kapil Sharma snapped at the swarming paparazzi.(Varinder Chawla)
Shekhar Suman rose to popularity in the 1990s, on television.
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant at the season finale of Bigg Boss.
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Aly Goni developed a friendship with Rubina Dilaik after Jasmin Bhasin's eviction from Bigg Boss 14.
A host of stars wished Rubina Dilaik as she lifted the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.
Rahul Vaidya came second on Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik was crowned the Bigg Boss 14 winner on Sunday.
Aly Goni talks about his life post Bigg Boss 14, his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin and more.
Rakhi Sawant at the season finale of Bigg Boss.
Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv,
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday.
Salman Khan opens Bigg Boss 14 grand finale.(Colors)
