Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad dies at 24, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana mourn her death

A Bigg Boss talent manager named Pista Dhakad has died in an accident. Pista was 24 years old and died in a road accident on Friday.

Former Bigg Boss contestants Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have shared condolences on her death. Himanshi shared a picture of Pista with show host Salman Khan and wrote, "RIP Pista.. just got the news of her demise.. still in shock.. Life is uncertain P.S. Talent manager of Bigg Boss." Asim shared the same picture on his Instagram Stories and wrote 'RIP'.





As per a Spotboye report, Pista was on a scooter with another person when it slipped, throwing both the persons on the road. The show's team was shooting for a Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan at their Film City set on Friday. After pack up, Pista and an assistant left the venue on an Activa scooter. The Activa slipped, fell into a hole and both of them were thrown on the road. Pista fell on the road and a vanity van came from behind and ran over her by accident. She died on the spot.

Bigg Boss is currently in its 14th season. Asim and Himanshi were part of the last season.

