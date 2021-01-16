IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Priyanka Chopra never made us feel like she is the biggest star on The White Tiger set': Rajkummar Rao
Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao in a still from The White Tiger.
Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao in a still from The White Tiger.
bollywood

'Priyanka Chopra never made us feel like she is the biggest star on The White Tiger set': Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao has spoken about his experience working with Priyanka Chopra on upcoming film, The White Tiger.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:32 PM IST

Actor Rajkummar Rao has only nice things to say about his The White Tiger co-star, Priyanka Chopra. He says that Priyanka, who plays his wife in the movie, never made the crew feel like she was the biggest star on the sets.

The White Tiger stars Rajkummar and Priyanka as supporting actors to Adarsh Gourav. The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani and is based on Man Booker Prize-winning novel by the same name by Aravind Adiga.

Speaking about working with Priyanka in the movies, Rajkummar called her 'phenomenal'. "Priyanka is phenomenal. She is a very chilled out person, a global star who never made us feel that she was the biggest star on our set. I have always been a big admirer of her work. It's fun to work with great actors as it enhances your performance and Priyanka did just that to me. She even helped me out in my scenes. I look forward to working with her more and hopefully, it will happen soon," he told The Times of India in an interview.


Talking about the film, he said, "TWT’s story is universal and people will relate to the characters. I knew the story pretty well, so my reference was always the script once I was signed for the film. It’s very detailed and all the characters are very well etched out. I have my own process of building a character which I apply in most of my films."

The White Tiger has already released in select theatres in the US and will start streaming on Netflix from January 22. It revolves around the ambitious driver for a rich Indian family, who uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur.

Also read: Here’s a glimpse of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Mumbai home as they welcome their baby girl

Recently, Rajkummar's girlfriend, actor Patralekha shared a picture of a large hoarding with The White Tiger's poster in New York's Times Square. She wrote, “@rajkummar_rao your hoarding is up in #newyork What?? Remember the first time we saw Times Square hahah who knew back then? What a journey Gurugram to New York.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
the white tiger

Related Stories

Patralekhaa reminisced about Rajkummar Rao's journey from Gurugram to New York.
Patralekhaa reminisced about Rajkummar Rao's journey from Gurugram to New York.
hollywood

Patralekhaa spots The White Tiger hoarding in NYC, gives shout-out to Rajkummar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:57 PM IST
  • Patralekhaa spotted Rajkummar Rao on a hoarding of The White Tiger in New York and shared a picture on Instagram stories. She reminisced about his incredible journey, from Gurugram to New York.
READ FULL STORY
The White Tiger first reviews are in.
The White Tiger first reviews are in.
hollywood

The White Tiger first reviews: Critics call it roaring success

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Adarsh Gaurav is being hailed as the star of Ramin Bahrani’s film, The White Tiger, in early reviews. Many compared the film to Slumdog Millionaire but agreed that the two have very little in common.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Kareena Kapoor with her family at her new home.
Kareena Kapoor with her family at her new home.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor gives a peek inside her beautiful new home, fans are in awe

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor has shared pictures from what looks like her new home in Mumbai. The photos give a look at her serene bedroom and a large terrace area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone has shared a crazy new picture from a beauty treatment.
Deepika Padukone has shared a crazy new picture from a beauty treatment.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone shares spooky pic in LED light mask. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Deepika Padukone has shared a photo from her skincare regime. She is seen with an LED light therapy mask, attempting to scare her followers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zoya Akhtar has spoken about cyber bullying.
Zoya Akhtar has spoken about cyber bullying.
bollywood

Zoya Akhtar: 'It is matter of time before virtual abuse seeps into real spaces'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Zoya Akhtar said many people do not have any fear of being held accountable and hence they go on to abuse anyone on social media platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Khanna has talked about Kangana Ranaut's criticism of the film industry.
Vikas Khanna has talked about Kangana Ranaut's criticism of the film industry.
bollywood

Vikas Khanna sides with Kangana, says he's being told to pay for film reviews

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Celebrity chef-turned-filmmaker Vikas Khanna has tweeted against film critics who he says are ones not letting outsiders have their chance at success and are threatening to destroy him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas starred in Fukrey.
Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas starred in Fukrey.
bollywood

Fukrey actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas dies, Farhan Akhtar shares condolences

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Farhan Akhtar has condoled the death of late Fukrey actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richa Chadha learning to ride a bike for Madam Chief Minister.
Richa Chadha learning to ride a bike for Madam Chief Minister.
bollywood

Watch how Richa Chadha learnt to ride a bike for Madam Chief Minister

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Richa Chadha has shared a video from the making of her film Madam Chief Minister and can be seen learning to ride a bike.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athiya Shetty with KL Rahul.
Athiya Shetty with KL Rahul.
bollywood

Athiya Shetty posts unseen pic with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Actor Athiya Shetty took part in an AMA session on Instagram and shared candid details of her personal life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha is learning to walk these days.
Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha is learning to walk these days.
bollywood

Raj Kundra shares video of daughter Samisha's new vehicle, mocks tabloids

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:42 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has shared a video of their 11-month-old daughter Samisha learning to walk with the help of a toy walker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli Nanda and Meezan Jaffrey are rumoured to be dating,
Navya Naveli Nanda and Meezan Jaffrey are rumoured to be dating,
bollywood

Navya Naveli shares new pics, makes us wonder if Meezan Jaaferi clicked them

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram on Saturday to share some new pictures from an outing. However, it was her exchange with Meezan Jaaferi in the comment section that begged attention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao in a still from The White Tiger.
Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao in a still from The White Tiger.
bollywood

Rajkummar says Priyanka never made them feel like she is 'biggest star' on set

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao has spoken about his experience working with Priyanka Chopra on upcoming film, The White Tiger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prachi Desai was spotted at Mumbai airport.(Varinder Chawla)
Prachi Desai was spotted at Mumbai airport.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Prachi Desai smiles on being spotted at airport on a wheelchair with a fracture

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:08 PM IST
Actor Prachi Desai was spotted at the Mumbai airport on a wheelchair with a bandage around her left foot. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan is 55 and a bachelor.
Salman Khan is 55 and a bachelor.
bollywood

When Salman Khan explained why he didn't regret confessing his love to a girl

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Salman Khan continues to be one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood but his story about a crush of his is worth a read.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As she celebrates her birthday, today, Rasika hopes the years are making me more fearless rather than the other way round.
As she celebrates her birthday, today, Rasika hopes the years are making me more fearless rather than the other way round.
bollywood

Rasika Dugal: The digital space seems to be a healthy competitive space

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Birthday girl Rasika Dugal is looking forward to an exciting year with many web series lined up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Poet and screenwriter, Javed Akhtar feels awkward to cut cakes on his birthday. (AP)
Poet and screenwriter, Javed Akhtar feels awkward to cut cakes on his birthday. (AP)
bollywood

Javed Akhtar: I never ask personal questions to my kids

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:36 PM IST
The veteran writer-lyricist feels that once kids grow up, they have a right to their privacy and asking them personal questions is a no-no.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted shooting with Akshay Kumar for their film Atrangi Re.
Actor Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted shooting with Akshay Kumar for their film Atrangi Re.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan: Passion for making films stands test of Covid, small, big screen

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan talks about returning to work after spending months at home due to the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP