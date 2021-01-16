'Priyanka Chopra never made us feel like she is the biggest star on The White Tiger set': Rajkummar Rao

Actor Rajkummar Rao has only nice things to say about his The White Tiger co-star, Priyanka Chopra. He says that Priyanka, who plays his wife in the movie, never made the crew feel like she was the biggest star on the sets.

The White Tiger stars Rajkummar and Priyanka as supporting actors to Adarsh Gourav. The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani and is based on Man Booker Prize-winning novel by the same name by Aravind Adiga.

Speaking about working with Priyanka in the movies, Rajkummar called her 'phenomenal'. "Priyanka is phenomenal. She is a very chilled out person, a global star who never made us feel that she was the biggest star on our set. I have always been a big admirer of her work. It's fun to work with great actors as it enhances your performance and Priyanka did just that to me. She even helped me out in my scenes. I look forward to working with her more and hopefully, it will happen soon," he told The Times of India in an interview.





Talking about the film, he said, "TWT’s story is universal and people will relate to the characters. I knew the story pretty well, so my reference was always the script once I was signed for the film. It’s very detailed and all the characters are very well etched out. I have my own process of building a character which I apply in most of my films."

The White Tiger has already released in select theatres in the US and will start streaming on Netflix from January 22. It revolves around the ambitious driver for a rich Indian family, who uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur.

Recently, Rajkummar's girlfriend, actor Patralekha shared a picture of a large hoarding with The White Tiger's poster in New York's Times Square. She wrote, “@rajkummar_rao your hoarding is up in #newyork What?? Remember the first time we saw Times Square hahah who knew back then? What a journey Gurugram to New York.”

