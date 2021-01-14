Rajkummar Rao’s girlfriend Patralekhaa spots The White Tiger hoarding in New York, recalls his journey
- Patralekhaa spotted Rajkummar Rao on a hoarding of The White Tiger in New York and shared a picture on Instagram stories. She reminisced about his incredible journey, from Gurugram to New York.
Actor Patralekhaa gave a shout-out to her boyfriend, actor Rajkummar Rao, as she spotted him on a hoarding of The White Tiger in New York. She took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about the first time they visited Times Square.
Taking to Instagram stories to share a picture of the billboard, Patralekhaa wrote, “@rajkummar_rao your hoarding is up in #newyork What?? Remember the first time we saw Times Square hahah who knew back then? What a journey Gurugram to New York.”
Directed by Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning debut novel of the same name. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav. It revolves around the ambitious driver for a rich Indian family, who uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur.
Earlier, sharing the first look of The White Tiger on Instagram, Priyanka praised Rajkummar’s performance in the film. “Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in India, will showcase depths very few can,” she wrote, adding, “The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you.”
Rajkummar earlier said in a statement, “It’s an exciting time for actors today and I’m thrilled to be a part of such a world-class project. I’ve been an admirer of Ramin’s work and am excited to see The White Tiger come to life with Netflix!” The film will premiere on Netflix on January 22.
Currently, Rajkummar is shooting in Dehradun for Badhaai Do, a standalone sequel to the 2018 hit Badhaai Ho. He will play a cop in the film, directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar as a PT teacher.
