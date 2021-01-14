IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Rajkummar Rao’s girlfriend Patralekhaa spots The White Tiger hoarding in New York, recalls his journey
Patralekhaa reminisced about Rajkummar Rao's journey from Gurugram to New York.
Patralekhaa reminisced about Rajkummar Rao's journey from Gurugram to New York.
hollywood

Rajkummar Rao’s girlfriend Patralekhaa spots The White Tiger hoarding in New York, recalls his journey

  • Patralekhaa spotted Rajkummar Rao on a hoarding of The White Tiger in New York and shared a picture on Instagram stories. She reminisced about his incredible journey, from Gurugram to New York.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:57 PM IST

Actor Patralekhaa gave a shout-out to her boyfriend, actor Rajkummar Rao, as she spotted him on a hoarding of The White Tiger in New York. She took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about the first time they visited Times Square.

Taking to Instagram stories to share a picture of the billboard, Patralekhaa wrote, “@rajkummar_rao your hoarding is up in #newyork What?? Remember the first time we saw Times Square hahah who knew back then? What a journey Gurugram to New York.”

Patralekhaa's Instagram story.
Patralekhaa's Instagram story.


Directed by Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning debut novel of the same name. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav. It revolves around the ambitious driver for a rich Indian family, who uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur.

Earlier, sharing the first look of The White Tiger on Instagram, Priyanka praised Rajkummar’s performance in the film. “Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in India, will showcase depths very few can,” she wrote, adding, “The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you.”

Also read: Fan tells Disha Parmar to ‘not become mom of Rahul Vaidya's kids', see her reply

Rajkummar earlier said in a statement, “It’s an exciting time for actors today and I’m thrilled to be a part of such a world-class project. I’ve been an admirer of Ramin’s work and am excited to see The White Tiger come to life with Netflix!” The film will premiere on Netflix on January 22.

Currently, Rajkummar is shooting in Dehradun for Badhaai Do, a standalone sequel to the 2018 hit Badhaai Ho. He will play a cop in the film, directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar as a PT teacher.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajkummar rao patralekhaa

Related Stories

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha starred together in the recently-released Chhalaang.
Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha starred together in the recently-released Chhalaang.
bollywood

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha recreate Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s DDLJ moment in mustard field. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON NOV 17, 2020 11:08 AM IST
Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a behind-the-scenes video from the Chhalaang shoot, in which she and Rajkummar Rao were seen recreating Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge moment.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav in The White Tiger.
Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav in The White Tiger.
hollywood

The White Tiger trailer: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao’s film fights ideals of subservience, classism

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON OCT 28, 2020 07:40 PM IST
The White Tiger trailer shows Adarsh Gourav as a servant to Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao’s rich Delhi couple, trying to find his way out of servitude and to success by any means necessary.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have two kids together.
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have two kids together.
hollywood

Armie Hammer breaks silence on DMs scandal, says he's quit his upcoming film

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:29 PM IST
  • Actor Armie Hammer announced that he is quitting his upcoming film, amid a scandal around messages that he allegedly sent a woman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patralekhaa reminisced about Rajkummar Rao's journey from Gurugram to New York.
Patralekhaa reminisced about Rajkummar Rao's journey from Gurugram to New York.
hollywood

Patralekhaa spots The White Tiger hoarding in NYC, gives shout-out to Rajkummar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:57 PM IST
  • Patralekhaa spotted Rajkummar Rao on a hoarding of The White Tiger in New York and shared a picture on Instagram stories. She reminisced about his incredible journey, from Gurugram to New York.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King assembles an astonishingly excellent cast.
One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King assembles an astonishingly excellent cast.
hollywood

One Night in Miami review: Blistering film traps four Black icons in motel room

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:51 PM IST
  • One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King extracts terrific performances from her four leading men, in a high-concept drama about power and responsibility.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ali Fazal and Russell Brand will be seen in Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile together.
Ali Fazal and Russell Brand will be seen in Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile together.
hollywood

Russell Brand praises Ali's moustache in Death on the Nile, calls him 'terrific'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Actor-singer Russell Brand was all praises for his Death on the Nile co-star Ali Fazal. He took to Twitter to say nice things about the Bollywood actor and his moustache.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bruce Willis visited a pharmacy in Los Angeles on Monday but did not wear a mask.
Bruce Willis visited a pharmacy in Los Angeles on Monday but did not wear a mask.
hollywood

Bruce Willis regrets ‘error in judgment’ after refusing to wear a mask in public

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Bruce Willis was clicked without a mask at a pharmacy in Los Angeles on Monday. He later said that it was an 'error in judgment'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas has given a big thumbs up to Priyanka Chopra's latest film, The White Tiger.
Nick Jonas has given a big thumbs up to Priyanka Chopra's latest film, The White Tiger.
hollywood

Nick Jonas reviews Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger, calls it 'unreal'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Singer Nick Jonas is all praise for Netflix's upcoming film, The White Tiger. The film stars Nick's wife, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a supporting role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dave Bautista in a still from Army of the Dead, Leonardo DiCaprio in a still from Don't Look Up, and Chris Hemsworth in a still from Escape from the Spiderhead.
Dave Bautista in a still from Army of the Dead, Leonardo DiCaprio in a still from Don't Look Up, and Chris Hemsworth in a still from Escape from the Spiderhead.
hollywood

Netflix unveils star-studded 2021 slate, featuring DiCaprio, The Rock, Hemsworth

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:31 PM IST
  • First footage from high-profile upcoming films starring Chris Hemsworth, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Adams, and others, has been revealed by Netflix.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Robert Downey Jr. (L) and Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios at the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War.(REUTERS)
Actor Robert Downey Jr. (L) and Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios at the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War.(REUTERS)
hollywood

Kevin Feige exclusive interview: Marvel boss on India's role in MCU's future

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:35 PM IST
  • In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, spoke about India's role in the future of the MCU, and the mind-bending WandaVision, the studio's first streaming series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neetu Chandra is set to play Jaya, a fighter in Never Back Down: Revolt.(Instagram)
Neetu Chandra is set to play Jaya, a fighter in Never Back Down: Revolt.(Instagram)
hollywood

Neetu Chandra debuts in Hollywood: 'The Never Back Down role was written for me'

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Neetu Chandra is all set to make her Hollywood debut with the next instalment of action franchise, Never Back Down: Revolt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pieces of a Woman movie review: Shia LaBeouf as Sean and Vanessa Kirby as Martha, in a still from the new Netflix film, executive produced by Martin Scorsese.(Netflix)
Pieces of a Woman movie review: Shia LaBeouf as Sean and Vanessa Kirby as Martha, in a still from the new Netflix film, executive produced by Martin Scorsese.(Netflix)
hollywood

Pieces of a Woman movie review: Simply brilliant, if you can get over Shia LaBeouf’s problematic presence

By Rohan Naahar | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Pieces of a Woman movie review: Look beyond Shia LaBeouf’s problematic presence, and the film has a lot to admire -- especially Vanessa Kirby’s astonishing central performance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
hollywood

Pedro Pascal: The rise of a star

By Rohan Naahar | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 07:28 PM IST
From the New York theatre to Game of Thrones and Wonder Woman 1984, the actor has honed his craft, owned his choices and emerged a winner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A protestor raising the Confederate flag inside the Capitol.
A protestor raising the Confederate flag inside the Capitol.
hollywood

US Capitol violence: Bollywood and Hollywood in shock, Chris Evans, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha call out police inaction

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Multiple Bollywood and Hollywood stars have reacted to the storming of the US Capitol that happened on Wednesday. Chris Evans called out the unfairly lenient police reaction while Sacha Baron Cohen asked social media giants to block President Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gal Gadot in a still from Wonder Woman 1984.
Gal Gadot in a still from Wonder Woman 1984.
hollywood

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins clarifies controversial comments against Warner Bros, says ‘let’s chill the dramatic headlines’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 09:53 PM IST
Director Patty Jenkins has clarified her controversial comments about facing pushback from Warner Bros while making her two Wonder Woman films.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s six-year marriage is in trouble.
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s six-year marriage is in trouble.
hollywood

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s six-year marriage to end, divorce on table: reports

By Agencies, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are filing for divorce. As per sources, the couple has been living apart for many months now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The White Tiger first reviews are in.
The White Tiger first reviews are in.
hollywood

The White Tiger first reviews: Critics call it roaring success

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Adarsh Gaurav is being hailed as the star of Ramin Bahrani’s film, The White Tiger, in early reviews. Many compared the film to Slumdog Millionaire but agreed that the two have very little in common.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP