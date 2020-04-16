e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Rajkummar Rao cannot get over girlfriend Patralekhaa’s throwback photo, says it has him ‘feeling so HOT’

Rajkummar Rao cannot get over girlfriend Patralekhaa’s throwback photo, says it has him ‘feeling so HOT’

Rajkummar Rao is smitten with a throwback picture shared by Patralekhaa and said that she was raising the temperature with her sultry photo.

bollywood Updated: Apr 16, 2020 17:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajkummar Rao gushed over Patralekhaa's latest Instagram post.
Rajkummar Rao gushed over Patralekhaa’s latest Instagram post.
         

With everyone locked up in their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic, many are resorting to recycling their old pictures on social media until the situation returns to normalcy. Self-confessed “water baby” Patralekhaa shared a throwback picture of herself on the beach, and her boyfriend Rajkummar Rao left the most adorable comment.

In the stunning click, Patralekhaa is seen posing on a rock, wearing a white bikini. “And I was wondering, how come it’s feeling so HOT today. Now I know,” Rajkummar wrote, along with fire and heart emojis.

A screenshot of Patralekhaa’s Instagram post.
A screenshot of Patralekhaa’s Instagram post.

Last month, Rajkummar revealed in his Instagram stories that he and Patralekhaa were honing their culinary skills during the lockdown. He shared pictures of a meal prepared by him, with her as his co-chef.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account suspended

In February, Rajkummar wished Patralekhaa on her birthday with a romantic Instagram post and called her the “prettiest and the strongest girl” he has ever met. Sharing pictures from their vacations, he wrote, “Happy birthday P! @patralekhaa. I still remember seeing you in an advertisement and wondering, ‘I wish I could meet this girl one day.’ And as destiny or the universe would have it, much to my desire, I met you a month later.”

He added, “It has been so many years of togetherness,and yet,it feels like we’ve just met. You are the prettiest and the strongest girl I’ve met. Let’s create many more wonderful memories together.”

Rajkummar is awaiting the release of Anurag Basu’s crime anthology Ludo, which also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi. While it was originally scheduled to release on April 24, it seems to have been indefinitely postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with the nationwide lockdown extending to May 3 at least.

