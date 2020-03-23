Rajkummar Rao chops onions, whips up a meal with Patralekhaa as his co-chef

bollywood

Actor Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend, actor Patralekhaa are treating themselves to home-cooked delicacies, as the country is in lockdown mode, amid the coronavirus outbreak. He took to his Instagram stories to share pictures of them displaying their culinary skills.

In the first picture shared by Rajkummar, he and filmmaker Viveck Daaschaudhary are seen chopping vegetables. “The first step of cooking. Chopping vegetables. And if it is onions, you can wear glasses too,” he quipped in his caption, crediting Patralekhaa as the photographer.

The second picture was of the meal prepared by them. “The food is ready! Chana masala, moong ki dal and quinoa. Co-chef: Patralekhaa,” Rajkummar’s caption read.

Recently, Rajkummar completed a decade in Bollywood and wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram to thank everyone from the industry who has been instrumental in his journey as well as the audience for their love.

“It’s been 10 years for me in the industry. A dream that I saw in my hometown as a kid and to actually see it coming alive is nothing but blessings. Big thanks to all my co-actors, directors, producers, writers & technicians & Many thanks to YOU, the audience and cinema lovers all across the world. It wouldn’t have been possible without ur love & support. Thank you my KarmaBhoomi #Mumbai. It’s just a humble beginning for me. I’ll always try to push my boundaries and to entertain you and engage you with my work,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the release of Rajkummar’s upcoming crime anthology Ludo seems to have been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film, directed by Anurag Basu, was slated to hit the theatres on April 24. However, there is no clarity on whether it will still come out on its scheduled date.

Ludo also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi.

