Covid-19 outbreak on Madhuri Dixit's Dance Deewane, 18 crew members test positive: report

As many as 18 crew members of the dance reality show Dance Deewane have tested positive for the coronavirus. In recent weeks, there has been a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country, particularly in Maharashtra.

A new report says that there was 'chaos' at the Goregaon set of the reality show over the weekend, after it was discovered that there had been an outbreak. The show features Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande as judges, and Raghav Juyal as the host.

FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) general secretary Ashok Dubey was quoted as saying by a leading daily, "Whatever has happened is very unfortunate. We pray that each person who has been infected gets fine. This show always does a pre-test with the cast and crew and hence they had some time to rush in a new crew. Their next shoot is on April 5 and a pre-test will again be done. Only those who are COVID negative are allowed and hereafter too the same procedure will be adopted."

The new wave of Covid-19 has affected film many industry figures, including Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Kartik Aaryan, and others.

On March 29, Maharashtra witnessed a marginal dip in its daily cases of the coronavirus disease, as well as deaths, the state’s health department said in a bulletin on Monday. There were 31,643 new Covid-19 infections and 102 related deaths, the bulletin showed. The fresh infections and deaths are lower than those recorded on Sunday when there were 40,414 cases, the highest daily spike ever, and 108 deaths. The tally of the state, which is the worst affected by the pandemic is now at 2,745,518 and its death toll 54,283, according to the bulletin.

