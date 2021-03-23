IND USA
Waheeda Rehman and Madhuri Dixit performed together on the sets of Dance Deewane season 3.
Madhuri Dixit and Waheeda Rehman perform together on Dance Deewane 3 sets, Mouni Roy sends love. Watch video

  • Madhuri Dixit has shared a video from the sets of Dance Deewane, featuring Waheeda Rehman, who appeared on the show as a special guest. They performed on a song from Teesri Kasam.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:42 PM IST

Veteran actor and one of the most revered classical dancers in Bollywood, Waheeda Rehman, will be seen on the dance reality show Dance Deewane season 3. She will also perform on her famous song, Paan Khaye, alongside the show's judge, actor Madhuri Dixit.

Madhuri shared a small video of Waheeda's appearance on the show and wrote, "Paan Khaaye Saiyyan Humaro." Waheeda looked gorgeous in a yellow saree, paired with a statement neckpiece and matching earrings. Madhuri wore a white top and red skirt. They both occupy the judges' seats. Madhuri also posted the video on her Instagram Stories.

Actor Mouni Roy dropped heart emojis on Madhuri's post. Dancer and choreographer Tushar Kalia, who is also one of the judges of Dance Deewane 3, posted 'hands raised in celebration' and heart-eyes emojis. Television actor Arjun Bijlani called the performance 'epic'.

The song, from Raj Kapoor's 1966 film, Teesri Kasam, was originally picturised on Waheeda. Watch the original performance here:


Both Madhuri and Waheeda are trained classical dancers and have given some of the most loved performances in Hindi films. While Waheeda is trained in Bharatnatyam, Madhuri has learnt Kathak.

Madhuri has been part of the judges' panel on the dance reality show, ever since it first started in 2018. Talking about being a part of the show every year, Madhuri had earlier said in a press statement, "Several things excite me about Dance Deewane. To start with, the fact that Dance Deewane allows the third generation to showcase their skills, something that we don’t see on television. I believe that anybody can dance, and all that is needed is the passion to go up and give in to the magic of the art form."

Also read: Lisa Haydon, expecting third child, reveals what she loves about being pregnant

She added, "I appreciate the fact that Dance Deewane celebrates dance and there are no age barriers, as we have three generations of people coming together to win the coveted trophy."

