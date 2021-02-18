When Waheeda Rehman spoke about why she refused to take on a 'sexy and juicy' name upon entering Bollywood
In olden times, it was almost customary to change one's name upon becoming a part of the Hindi film industry. Sometime, it was done to cater to the audiences of more pan-India temperament, other times, it was done simply for aesthetic purposes.
While stars such as Dilip Kumar, Akshay Kumar, and many others have changed their names, veteran actor Waheeda Rehman was just too fond of her name to let it go. In an old video interview that was shared recently on Instagram, Waheeda is seen speaking all about what she was told about changing her name during her early days in the film industry.
"They said, 'Because we don't like your name'. I asked them why not? They said, 'Firstly because it is too long, Waheeda-Rehman. It should be more modern. Something sexy and juicy.' I said bhaiyya what is a sexy and juicy name? 'No, it's customary here, like Madhubala, Nimmi, Nargis, Meena Kumari. We don't like it. How do we call you Waheeda Rehman?' I said, 'Didi, why do you need to call me Waheeda Rehman? Simply call me Waheeda'."
She added, "I said, 'I am sorry if you do not like my name, because I like it a lot, one that was given to me by my parents. I will not change it. My Telugu, Tamil films have been hits and I used Waheeda Rehman there as well. They never objected to it.' They said that's a different matter. 'Who knows you in Hindi field? It should be Bala or Bali'... I said no, I don't like either. I just like my own."
Waheeda's fans were in awe of her confidence and love for her identity. "I just love this woman," wrote one. "I wish for such attitude.20th century needs such attitude," wrote another.
Also read: Cruella trailer: Emma Stone turns Disney's notorious villain in her origin story
Waheeda began her acting career in Bollywood with Guru Dutt's CID opposite Dev Anand in 1956. She went on to star in films such as Guide, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam and many others.
In the second innings of her career, she was seen in Rang De Basanti and Delhi-6. The actor is currently finding new hobbies such as wildlife photography and scuba diving.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Waheeda Rehman spoke about being told to take on a 'sexy and juicy' name
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kesari actor’s wife booked in his death case, Rakhi Sawant to end marriage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karisma, Babita, Ibrahim visit Kareena before her delivery. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC asks Sushant fan: 'How do you know what Nyaay makers are going to do?'
- Bombay High Court questioned a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput how he knew the contents of a film being made on the actor. The said fan had gone to court, challenging a film, Nyaay: The Justice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara rocks in red with her girl gang, is this from her Galentine's Day party?
- Sara Ali Khan shared a cute picture with her girl gang. All were dressed in red and holding red roses. Her fans were more than happy to see their favourite star. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third time pregnant Lisa Haydon debuts her baby bump in bikini picture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra blushes as she recalls when she fell in love with Nick Jonas
- Priyanka Chopra turned red as she recalled 'the moment' she realised that she was in love with Nick Jonas. Listen to her tell the story here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops register abetment to suicide case against Sandeep Nahar's wife, mom-in-law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
YRF announces 2021 slate: Akshay's Prithviraj to clash with Shahid's Jersey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvan's party with friends. See pics
- Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sohail Khan's son Nirvan partied with their friends recently. Their friend, Orhan Awatramani, shared pictures from the bash.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raveena Tandon: KGF 2 will be my second Kannada film after Upendra 22 years ago
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 years of 7 Khoon Maaf | Neil Nitin Mukesh: At a time when actors were conscious of their image, I was offered this film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shreyas Talpade: For long things have not been fair in Bollywood, it was pretty one sided
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I dealt with a lot, and I came out thriving
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty have a Dhadkan reunion, fans are missing Akshay
- Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty, stars of the popular 2000 film Dhadkan, reunited recently. They were joined by Mukesh Chhabra. See the photo here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox