e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Waheeda Rehman is now a wildlife photographer, all set to learn scuba diving next

Waheeda Rehman is now a wildlife photographer, all set to learn scuba diving next

Waheeda Rahman recently held an exhibition of pictures she took during wildlife safaris in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Tanzania, Namibia and Kenya.

bollywood Updated: Dec 16, 2019 12:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Waheeda Rehman has displayed her wildlife pictures at a gallery in Mumbai.
Waheeda Rehman has displayed her wildlife pictures at a gallery in Mumbai. (PTI)
         

Waheeda Rehman has revealed she used to take a small camera to her film sets to fulfil her love for photography. The actor has turned a wildlife photographer and recently held an exhibition of her pictures from her safaris across the globe.

Talking about how she pursued her hobby while being busy with acting in films, Waheeda told Mid-Day in an interview, “I always loved taking pictures. When I was young, I would carry a small camera with me on the sets.” Waheeda claims to have been addicted to photography now and said, “When it comes to wildlife photography, you need to have luck and patience.” However, the veteran actor isn’t taking it easy and has expressed her desire to “learn scuba diving” as part of her bucket list.

The 81-year-old actor has travelled across India, Tanzania, Namibia and Kenya to click pictures. She was among the 24 amateur photographers who have been mentored by lensman Himanshuu Sheth.

“Earlier, we didn’t had any school or teacher to learn photography, so I used to do it in a haphazard manner. But after I retired, I had enough time to learn and pay attention to the art,” said Rehman, while interacting with the media at Meraki Photo Exhibition.

Also read: U2 concert inside pics, videos: Hrithik Roshan chills with Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora says thanks for the music

She added: “I am happy that I am pursuing a nice hobby. I was always passionate about photography. I feel you need passion, patience and luck to take the kind of pictures (wildlife pictures) that we have displayed here. I have been taking pictures for a long time but not without learning properly. I have learnt it from Himanshuu Sheth. We have travelled across India, Tanzania, Namibia, Maasai Mara (Kenya), Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to take these pictures.”

Waheeda Rehman has appeared in numerous blockbusters over several decades including Reshma Aur Shera, Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. She is a recipient of the National Film Award and the Padma Bhushan.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
From Lucknow to Hyderabad, Jamia protests unite students: 10 points
From Lucknow to Hyderabad, Jamia protests unite students: 10 points
Let rioting stop, says Chief Justice on crackdown on Jamia, AMU protesters
Let rioting stop, says Chief Justice on crackdown on Jamia, AMU protesters
‘Will file FIR against cops’: Jamia V-C seeks probe into assault on students
‘Will file FIR against cops’: Jamia V-C seeks probe into assault on students
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
Here’s why Google has halted Chrome 79 update for Android users
Here’s why Google has halted Chrome 79 update for Android users
Guess how many automatic Maruti Suzuki cars are on Indian roads
Guess how many automatic Maruti Suzuki cars are on Indian roads
IPL auction: 3 WI player who can start a bidding war like Pollard, Russell
IPL auction: 3 WI player who can start a bidding war like Pollard, Russell
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mamata BanerjeeJamia Milia Islamia UniversityAishwarya Raicitizenship lawRishabh PantAmitabh BachchanICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news