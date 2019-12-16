Waheeda Rehman is now a wildlife photographer, all set to learn scuba diving next

bollywood

Waheeda Rehman has revealed she used to take a small camera to her film sets to fulfil her love for photography. The actor has turned a wildlife photographer and recently held an exhibition of her pictures from her safaris across the globe.

Talking about how she pursued her hobby while being busy with acting in films, Waheeda told Mid-Day in an interview, “I always loved taking pictures. When I was young, I would carry a small camera with me on the sets.” Waheeda claims to have been addicted to photography now and said, “When it comes to wildlife photography, you need to have luck and patience.” However, the veteran actor isn’t taking it easy and has expressed her desire to “learn scuba diving” as part of her bucket list.

The 81-year-old actor has travelled across India, Tanzania, Namibia and Kenya to click pictures. She was among the 24 amateur photographers who have been mentored by lensman Himanshuu Sheth.

“Earlier, we didn’t had any school or teacher to learn photography, so I used to do it in a haphazard manner. But after I retired, I had enough time to learn and pay attention to the art,” said Rehman, while interacting with the media at Meraki Photo Exhibition.

She added: “I am happy that I am pursuing a nice hobby. I was always passionate about photography. I feel you need passion, patience and luck to take the kind of pictures (wildlife pictures) that we have displayed here. I have been taking pictures for a long time but not without learning properly. I have learnt it from Himanshuu Sheth. We have travelled across India, Tanzania, Namibia, Maasai Mara (Kenya), Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to take these pictures.”

Waheeda Rehman has appeared in numerous blockbusters over several decades including Reshma Aur Shera, Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. She is a recipient of the National Film Award and the Padma Bhushan.

