IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit wishes son Arin on 18th birthday with 'then and now pics': 'With freedom comes responsibilities'
Madhuri Dixit has wished son Arin on his 18th birthday.
Madhuri Dixit has wished son Arin on his 18th birthday.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit wishes son Arin on 18th birthday with 'then and now pics': 'With freedom comes responsibilities'

  • Madhuri Dixit has shared a birthday wish for son Arin who turned 18 this year. She shared two then-and-now pictures with him on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:43 AM IST

Madhuri Dixit has shared a thought provoking birthday wish for her elder son Arin. The Kalank actor reminded the 18-year-old that 'with freedom comes responsibilities'.

Sharing a childhood picture of Arin and a more recent boomerang of them together, Madhuri wrote, "My baby is officially an adult. Happy 18th birthday, Arin. Just remember that with freedom comes responsibilities. From today the world is yours to enjoy, protect and brighten. Make good on all the opportunities that come your way and live life to the fullest. Hope your journey is an unforgettable adventure. Love you."

While the first picture shows Madhuri posing with a baby Arin, the second boomerang shows Madhuri pulling Arin's cheeks, who is seen in a black suit, sitting besides a piano.

Madhuri and husband Dr Sriram Nene have two sons together: Arin, 18 and Raayan, 16. The two occasionally make an appearances on her Instagram account.

Arin had joined Madhuri when she sang Ed Sheeran's song Perfect during the online live #IForIndia concert last year. While she sang the song, Arin played the piano. The second boomerang shared by Madhuri on his birthday is from the same concert.

Also read: John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 will clash with Salman Khan's Radhe, he reveals double role as 'Bharat maa ke laal'

On bringing up her kids with limited public exposure, Madhuri had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We are like any other normal family and thus, have managed to keep a low profile with my kids in the media. Fans also understand that for me some things are private and they will always be that way and they respect that. I don’t have to put every waking day of my life on social media. But for me, it is keeping in touch with them, letting them know what’s happening.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
madhuri dixit nene pics madhuri dixit

Related Stories

Aamir Khan post the screening of Koi Jaane Na on Tuesday.
Aamir Khan post the screening of Koi Jaane Na on Tuesday.
bollywood

Aamir Khan on quitting social media: 'Main apni thunki mein rahta hoon'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:58 AM IST
  • Aamir Khan, who has quit social media, said there is now an increased role of media as he will now communicate with his fans through media only.
READ FULL STORY
Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh in Adipurush. (file picture)
Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh in Adipurush. (file picture)
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan spotted in new stylish haircut, blue lenses

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:26 AM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan was recently spotted with an all new haircut and blue contact lenses. The actor was reportedly shooting for his next project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Madhuri Dixit has wished son Arin on his 18th birthday.
Madhuri Dixit has wished son Arin on his 18th birthday.
bollywood

Madhuri wishes son Arin on 18th birthday: 'With freedom comes responsibilities'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:43 AM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit has shared a birthday wish for son Arin who turned 18 this year. She shared two then-and-now pictures with him on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Its Satyameva Jayate 2 vs Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this Eid.
Its Satyameva Jayate 2 vs Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this Eid.
bollywood

John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 to clash with Salman Khan's Radhe

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:50 AM IST
  • John Abraham has turned down speculations that the release date of his film, Satyameva Jayate 2, will be changed to avert a clash with Salman Khan's Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan post the screening of Koi Jaane Na on Tuesday.
Aamir Khan post the screening of Koi Jaane Na on Tuesday.
bollywood

Aamir Khan on quitting social media: 'Main apni thunki mein rahta hoon'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:58 AM IST
  • Aamir Khan, who has quit social media, said there is now an increased role of media as he will now communicate with his fans through media only.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh in Adipurush. (file picture)
Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh in Adipurush. (file picture)
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan spotted in new stylish haircut, blue lenses

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:26 AM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan was recently spotted with an all new haircut and blue contact lenses. The actor was reportedly shooting for his next project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan has shared a new picture on Instagram.
Hrithik Roshan has shared a new picture on Instagram.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan claims he was just looking for samosas in the menu in new pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:33 AM IST
  • Hrithik Roshan has shared two new pictures on Instagram and his fans can't believe his claim in the caption. It takes about the actor's love for samosas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shweta Bachchan turns 47.
Shweta Bachchan turns 47.
bollywood

Navya Naveli shares family portrait to wish Shweta Bachchan on 47th birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has shared some unseen childhood pictures of daughter Shweta Bachchan on her 47th birthday. Her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also wished her with a lovely family picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
bollywood

'Janhvi has potential to be next Alia': Roohi star reacts to fan comment

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:44 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor had an adorable reaction when a fan compared her to Alia Bhatt, and said that her career could pan out like Alia's.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol often shares memes of herself.
Kajol often shares memes of herself.
bollywood

Kajol has a reply at the ready for those who say she has a 'good appetite'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:38 PM IST
  • Actor Kajol has shared a new meme of herself, poking fun at her 'good appetite'. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Pulkit Samrat says he feels blessed when he gets to come back to Delhi
Actor Pulkit Samrat says he feels blessed when he gets to come back to Delhi
bollywood

Pulkit Samrat: People connect with me as a Delhi boy much more than anything else

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:16 PM IST
“Delhi mein jo fursat milti hai gediyan marne ki woh aur kahin nahi,” says actor Pulkit Samrat while confessing his love for the Capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushi Kapoor is currently in Los Angeles.
Khushi Kapoor is currently in Los Angeles.
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor's new magic hour pics leave Aaliyah, Shanaya floored

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:39 PM IST
  • Khushi Kapoor's new Instagram pictures have impressed one and all, including sister Janhvi Kapoor. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adhyayan Suman and Maera Mishra pose together.(Instagram)
Adhyayan Suman and Maera Mishra pose together.(Instagram)
bollywood

Adhyayan opens up about whether he'd work with ex-girlfriend Maera Mishra again

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:12 PM IST
  • Adhyayan Suman was asked if he's willing to work with ex-girlfriend Maera Mishra again. The couple spoke about their breakup last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty, Rajpal Yadav and Meezaan on the sets of Hungama 2.
Shilpa Shetty, Rajpal Yadav and Meezaan on the sets of Hungama 2.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty trades her 'Raj' for Rajpal Yadav, romances in the woods. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty, on her Hungama 2 co-star Rajpal Yadav's birthday, gave a hilarious spin to Dhadkan's famous song Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor strikes a not-so-casual pose.
Shanaya Kapoor strikes a not-so-casual pose.
bollywood

Shanaya's stunning new pics make Suhana go 'OMG', Khushi calls them 'insane

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • Shanaya Kapoor's latest Instagram post has drawn reactions from Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Anjini Dhawan and others. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vicky Kaushal spoke about fame affecting his personal life.
Vicky Kaushal spoke about fame affecting his personal life.
bollywood

Vicky Kaushal on the impact fame has had on his personal life

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:38 PM IST
  • In a new interview, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his favourite thing about stardom, the impact of fame on his personal life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhana Khan recently spoke at length about the abuse she faces online.
Suhana Khan recently spoke at length about the abuse she faces online.
bollywood

When SRK said if he found out Suhana had a boyfriend, he'd 'rip his lips off'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:36 PM IST
  • Actor Shah Rukh Khan said in an appearance on Koffee with Karan that if he found out his daughter Suhana had a boyfriend, he'd 'rip his lips off'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP