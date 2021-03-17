IND USA
Its Satyameva Jayate 2 vs Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this Eid.
John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 will clash with Salman Khan's Radhe, he reveals double role as 'Bharat maa ke laal'

  • John Abraham has turned down speculations that the release date of his film, Satyameva Jayate 2, will be changed to avert a clash with Salman Khan's Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:50 AM IST

John Abraham has confirmed the upcoming clash of 'Bharat Maa Ke Laal' on the festival of Eid this year. The actor has shared a new poster of his film Satyameva Jayate 2, featuring him in a dual role. The film will clash with Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai at the box office this Eid.

Sharing the new poster, John wrote on Twitter, "This EID it’s SATYA vs JAY as LADENGE iss SAAL, Dono BHARAT MAA KE LAAL! #SatyamevaJayate2 releasing this EID on 13th May 2021."

The poster shows John in a double avatar - as a police officer and as a common man, both seeing each other with rage and flexing their biceps. The national emblem of India can be seen in the background.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed that the clash of the two films is inevitable. He tweeted on Wednesday, "There was speculation *within the film fraternity* that #SatyamevaJayate2 *might* shift to another date, it won't clash with #Radhe this #Eid... But #SJ2 is definitely arriving... So, it's #SalmanKhan versus #JohnAbraham this #Eid."

Satyameva Jayate 2 is a departure from its original Mumbai setting and will see John fighting corruption in Lucknow. Directed by Milap Zaveri, it stars Divya Khosla Kumar as the female lead.

Salman had said in January that his film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will hit theatres during Eid this year, but an exact release date wasn’t announced. He recently confirmed the release date on May 13 in a tweet that read, "Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine... (Had committed for Eid, will arrive on Eid) #RadheOn13thMay."

Also read: Aamir Khan tells paparazzi why he quit social media: 'Main apni thunki mein rahta hoon'

The Prabhudheva-directed action-drama was earlier scheduled to hit screens on May 22 last year but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

