Lisa Haydon, expecting her third child, reveals what she loves about being pregnant with a cute video

Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani, is loving the change in her hair texture due to pregnancy. She took to Instagram to share a cute video of herself playfully growling at the camera and then blowing a kiss.

“One of the things I love about being pregnant is THE HAIR. All those preg hormones feeding this mane,” she wrote in her caption. “It’s my husbands birthday this weekend so I wanted to look a bit extra,” she added.

Shibani Dandekar called Lisa ‘gorgeous’. “YOU’RE GLOWINGGGGG,” one fan commented on the post, along with heart-eyes emojis. “Sweet cute tigress,” another wrote. “Lisaaaaa you might be the most beautiful person I have ever seen,” a third commented.





Lisa has been documenting her pregnancy journey on Instagram. Just last week, she shared a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump and joked that she sometimes thinks it is a result of the food she eats. “Sometimes I’m not sure how much is really baby growing and how much is croissant/pizza,” she quipped.

In a video posted on Instagram last month, Lisa announced that she is expecting a baby girl in June. She and Dino already have two sons -- Zack and Leo.

“So I have actually been meaning to get on here and have a chat with you all and catch you up on some stuff that has been happening lately. Honestly, the only reason I haven't so far is pure laziness. There is no other excuse for this behaviour,” Lisa said in the clip, as Zack entered the frame. He then excitedly shared that a ‘baby sister’ is inside his mother’s tummy.

