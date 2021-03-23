IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Lisa Haydon, expecting her third child, reveals what she loves about being pregnant with a cute video
Lisa Haydon revealed one of the things she loves the most about being pregnant.
Lisa Haydon revealed one of the things she loves the most about being pregnant.
bollywood

Lisa Haydon, expecting her third child, reveals what she loves about being pregnant with a cute video

  • Lisa Haydon, through a cute video, revealed one of the things she loves about pregnancy. She is expecting her third child with her husband Dino Lalvani.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:10 PM IST

Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani, is loving the change in her hair texture due to pregnancy. She took to Instagram to share a cute video of herself playfully growling at the camera and then blowing a kiss.

“One of the things I love about being pregnant is THE HAIR. All those preg hormones feeding this mane,” she wrote in her caption. “It’s my husbands birthday this weekend so I wanted to look a bit extra,” she added.

Shibani Dandekar called Lisa ‘gorgeous’. “YOU’RE GLOWINGGGGG,” one fan commented on the post, along with heart-eyes emojis. “Sweet cute tigress,” another wrote. “Lisaaaaa you might be the most beautiful person I have ever seen,” a third commented.


Lisa has been documenting her pregnancy journey on Instagram. Just last week, she shared a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump and joked that she sometimes thinks it is a result of the food she eats. “Sometimes I’m not sure how much is really baby growing and how much is croissant/pizza,” she quipped.

Also read | Ankita Lokhande shares casting couch experiences: ‘He was a big actor’

In a video posted on Instagram last month, Lisa announced that she is expecting a baby girl in June. She and Dino already have two sons -- Zack and Leo.

“So I have actually been meaning to get on here and have a chat with you all and catch you up on some stuff that has been happening lately. Honestly, the only reason I haven't so far is pure laziness. There is no other excuse for this behaviour,” Lisa said in the clip, as Zack entered the frame. He then excitedly shared that a ‘baby sister’ is inside his mother’s tummy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
lisa haydon

Related Stories

Lisa Haydon is expecting her third child.
Lisa Haydon is expecting her third child.
bollywood

Lisa Haydon cradles bare baby bump, waits for arrival of her ‘very little woman’

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:16 PM IST
  • Lisa Haydon, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani, shared a special post featuring her 'very little woman' on International Women's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Lisa Haydon has shared a few weeks old beach picture.
Lisa Haydon has shared a few weeks old beach picture.
bollywood

Third time pregnant Lisa Haydon debuts her baby bump in bikini picture

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor Lisa Haydon has shared a picture of her baby bump on Instagram. She is expecting her third child with businessman husband Dino Lalvani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP