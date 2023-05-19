“If it was possible in New York…”: Whoopi Goldberg questions ‘car chase' claims involving Prince Harry and Meghan

‘The View’ cohost Whoopi Goldberg has called out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the claims of ‘near catastrophic car chase' by paparazzi in New York recently. The Duke of Sussex's spokesperson had said that the Prince Harry, Meghan and her mother were involved in a near catastriphic car chase at the hands of highly aggressive paparazzi and the pursuit lasted more than two hours. Whoopi Goldberg; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle(Getty Images)

On Thursday, during 'The View' episode, Goldberg doubted the claims made regarding the car chase. She seemingly pointed towards New York traffic which cannot lead to such chases. Goldberg highlighted how she doesn't reach the theatre on time due to the traffic.

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were followed by paparazzi while leaving the Ziegfeld Theatre. Their spokesperson called it a ‘near-catastrophic car chase,'” started Goldberg.

“Others said it wasn’t bad,” she continued.

“But I think people in New York know if it was possible to have car chases in New York, we’d all make it to the theater on time," she added, causing the studio audience to laugh.

“But I think their spokesperson referenced something that you generally would reference in Los Angeles. That’s where you have chases. That’s where you can move at high speeds,” Goldberg was quoted as saying by Page Six.

Goldberg received support for her arguments from cohost Joy Behar. But Sunny Hostin disagreed with Goldberg's comments on the matter.

Notably, Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana had died in a high-speed car chase in 1997 while trying to flee the paparazzi who had been following her. Diana was in a black Mercedes-Benz car with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed and their driver while trying to escape the paparazzi, hit a pillar in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris which ultimately led to the death of all three.