Can Johnny Depp fix his ‘rotting teeth’ ? Expert dentist weighs in after actor's appearance at Cannes goes viral

Johnny Depp recent appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival wasn't well received by his die-hard fans who were shocked to see what they labelled as "rotting teeth". Pictures of Depp went viral on social media and fans argued that his habit of drinking and smoking could be attributed to the bad state of his teeth. Johnny Depp(Getty Images/Twitter)

Amid all this, celebrity dentist Dr. Apa who has treated stars like Kendall Jenner and Simon Cowell, spoke to Page Six and talked about the current state of Depp's teeth. The dentist examined it as a simple case of aggressive wear and tear.

ALSO READ| Fans are enchanted by Aishwarya Rai's eyes in this video of her signing autographs at Cannes: 'When she looks up...

“He has wear, which has been a cumulative effect over a lifetime,” Dr. Apa explained.

“Wear like that, sometimes we see it in 30-year- olds in really aggressive cases and sometimes we see it in cases like Depp,” the dentist added.

Dr. Apa provided solutions to Depp's teeth issue and said that a really good cleaning would help resolve the problem. He recommended porcelain veneers to reverse the wearing in the teeth.

“I would do veneers because he needs his bite reestablished. He’s worn his teeth down so much,” said Dr. Apa.

Notably, dental veneers, also known as dental porcelain laminates, are extremely thin and personalised coverings or shells made from tooth-colored substances. Their purpose is to enhance one's aesthetic by being affixed to the front surface of teeth. By doing so, they can modify the teeth's appearance in terms of colour, shape, size, or length.

Dr. Apa also pointed towards possible reasons behind the present condition of Depp's teeth. She attributed it to Depp’s passion for espresso and cigarillos and predicted that the stainy teeth hadn't been cleaned in years.

Interestingly, Depp might not be interested in such recommendations for dental treatment as the Hollywood star once boasted about his stainy teeth and lots of cavities.

“I’ve got loads of cavities. I had a root canal done eight years ago that’s unfinished. It’s like a rotten little stub,” Depp said in a 1995 interview with Premiere magazine.

“It’s like when the Indians would make something beaded, they would always put imperfections on it. I’m proud of these,” he had added.

Meanwhile, recently, day one of the Cannes Film Festival opened with Depp's latest film "Jeanne du Barry" which is a biographical drama film and he plays the character of French king Louis XV in it. Interestingly, the director of the movie, Maïwenn stars in it as the lead actress. Depp's film had received a 7-minute standing ovation from the viewers at the festival, leaving him teary-eyed at the amazing response to his performance.