Fans are enchanted by Aishwarya Rai's eyes in this video of her signing autographs at Cannes: 'When she looks up...'

As expected, red carpet photos of Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival 2023 made a splash on social media. On Thursday, Aishwarya, a Cannes veteran, arrived on the red carpet in a glittering silver gown by Sophie Couture. While many looked at her bold hooded outfit in awe, others mocked her red carpet look on Instagram and Twitter with memes and jokes. Now, a video from Aishwarya's Cannes outing has surfaced online, and is being showered with love by fans not for her dramatic look, but her beautiful eyes. Also read: Aishwarya Rai's silver gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023 reminds internet of Jaadu, shawarma roll Aishwarya Rai made her maiden appearance at this year's Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

In the video, the actor gets out of her car with the help of her assistants, and makes her way straight to fans calling her name. She signs autographs and smiles as she poses for them before making her way to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

A fan shared the video on Reddit, and wrote, "Her eyes when she looks up (heart eyes emojis)." While some commented about Aishwarya being 'the most beautiful woman' and 'Goddess of beauty', other were mesmerised by her blue-green eyes.

"When she says thank you... She is such a beautiful woman, my gosh," commented a fan. One said, “Those big eyes (heart eyes emojis).” Another one said, "Her smile at the end is so cute. That's all I'm going to say... tired of hating on this outfit." A fan also said, "Her face is beautiful. The dress is horrific."

Another fan commented on her designer outfit, and wrote, "I just wish that the silver hood she is wearing was removable. On the carpet, Aishwarya getting rid of that hideous hood would have been iconic!" One more said, "Aisa lag raha hai jaisa (looks like) she gift-wrapped herself in silver foil!" A fan also said, "She will always be an icon for me, even if she wears a rag."

Aishwarya, who was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, is a Cannes Film Festival regular. From her earliest ethnic Indian outfits to those Disney princess gowns, Aishwarya has sashayed down one of the most talked-about red carpets in the world, year after year. The former Miss World first rubbed shoulders with Hollywood's finest at Cannes, when she made her debut in 2002. Since then Aishwarya has grabbed headlines with her numerous Cannes red carpet looks – from her lilac lip colour in 2016 to her butterfly-patterned gown at Cannes 2018.

