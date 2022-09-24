'Is Shaka Laka Boom Boom coming back?' Sanju aka Kinshuk Vaidya spotted on set with magic pencil. Watch

Actor Kinshuk Vaidya has left fans of Shaka Laka Boom Boom intrigued after he was spotted filming with the magic pencil from the show. Shaka Laka Boom Boom, which aired for four seasons between 2000 to 2004, was a popular children's series. Kinshul Vaidya played the central character Sanju who finds a magic pencil that brings whatever is drawn with it to life. Also Read| Desi superhero Shaktimaan to make big screen debut soon. Watch first glimpse

Kinshuk Vaidya left the show's fans hopeful for a revival of the show as he was spotted on a set with the magic pencil. In a clip shared by a paparazzo account, Kinshuk is sitting behind a table trying to bring something to life with the pencil. Upon hearing action from the director, Kinshuk excitedly says, 'Yes! I did it,' only to open the box to find that he has not succeeded in his efforts. No more details about the project was revealed.

The video made Shaka Laka Boom Boom fans nostalgic, and they took to the comments section to talk about the show. One wrote, "Childhood memories," while another commented, "Our 90's childhood is back." A third one wrote, "Ohh my god. Shaka Laka boom boom...is it coming again??" Another said, "Sanju is back." Several others demanded revival of the show.

Apart from Kinshuk Vaidya, Shaka Laka Boom Boom introduced several other actors. Hansika Motwani, Jennifer Winget, Madhur Mittal, Aditya Kapadia, Romit Raaj, and Reema Worah were also part of the show. The first 30 episodes aired on DD National and the others on Star Plus. It is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kinshuk Vaidya is currently seen in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa opposite Rachi Sharma. He has also appeared in shows like Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Karn Sangini, and Ramayan.

