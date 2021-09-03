Jasleen Matharu says she tried to comfort Shehnaaz Gill at Sidharth Shukla’s house: ‘All she asked me to do was…’

Jasleen Matharu visited the late Sidharth Shukla’s house on Thursday to pay her last respects and spent quite some time with his family. She also met his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill there.

Sidharth died on Thursday morning. He was rushed to the Cooper hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Initial reports suggested that he suffered a heart attack but there is no confirmation yet about the cause of death.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Jasleen said that she spent nearly two hours with Sidharth’s family. “Nobody in the family is able to say or express anything. His mother, I must say is a superwoman, a strong, very strong lady who has kept herself calm in this emotional turmoil as well. She is too numb to express anything right now. His sisters also are unable to express anything. There were some things that his mother told me and it made me cry even more. I can’t really tell what all she told me, but all I can say is that it broke my heart,” she said.

Jasleen said that she comforted Shehnaaz as well. “I spoke to Shehnaaz but she is not in a good state. She was just sitting at a place, blank, nothing to say, lost in her world. I went up to her, tried talking but all she asked me to do was to sit next to her. I saw how disturbed she was and asked her to sleep. Exhausted, she fell off to sleep. I met her brother, Shehbaaz who is thankfully there for and with her in this grim hour. He will take good care of Shehnaaz, I am sure.”

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were rumoured to be dating since their Bigg Boss 13 days. He won the show, while she was one of the finalists. They never confirmed being in a relationship but were often seen together on dates.