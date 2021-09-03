Ekta Kapoor mourns Sidharth Shukla’s death: ‘Same sinking feeling of last year’

Producer Ekta Kapoor shared a condolence message for late actor Sidharth Shukla and said that she has been feeling ‘numb’ since hearing the news of his death. He made his digital debut with the series Broken But Beautiful 3, made for her OTT platform ALTBalaji.

“Numb since yest! Same sinking feeling of last year! Two young dynamos n a fate unplanned! Rest in peace dear Sidharth! Never thought Agastya rao’s story wud end like this! Strength to d family loved ones n fans! I can say with d love our show got he was loved by his fans!! #ripsidharthshukla,” Ekta wrote, sharing a picture of Sidharth.

While Ekta did not take any names, it appears that she was making a reference to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in her post. He was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14 last year. She was the one who gave him his first break on television with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. Pavitra Rishta, the show that made him a household name, was also produced by her.

Sidharth died on Thursday morning at the age of 40. While initial reports suggested that he suffered a heart attack, the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed. His funeral is expected to take place today.

Also read: Sidharth Shukla’s old tweet about death not being the ‘greatest loss’ goes viral. See here

“He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted...,” Cooper Hospital Dean Dr Shailesh Mohite told PTI.

Sidharth, best known for shows such as Balika Vadhu and Bigg Boss 13, made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with a supporting role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. His co-stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt paid tribute to him on social media. His death was also condoled by other stars such as Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Kartik Aaryan and Anushka Sharma.