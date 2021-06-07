When Ekta Kapoor said she regretted making many TV shows: 'What did I have'

Monday marks Ekta Kapoor's birthday. Having started her career with TV shows, Ekta now has various ventures of her production company, producing films, TV shows and web shows. She's often blamed for making regressive TV shows. She once revealed that she has had moments when she watched her own shows and wondered why would anyone watch those.

During a fun section of "Never Have I Ever" during a Hindustan Times interview, Ekta was asked if she had made a show and later wondered, "Who watches this?". The producer said in the 2019 interview, "I have." Asked if she would like to name the show," Ekta added laughing, "There are many. I am like 'What did I have?' And for the writer, 'I will have what you are having'." Many of her TV shows are criticised for propagating misogynistic ideas as well as superstitions.

Ekta also revealed that she was obsessed with the character of Rajeev Khandelwal from her 2003 show Kahiin Toh Hoga, Sujal. The popular show also featured Aamna Sharif in the lead role. Ekta said she was obsessed with the "brooding character" of Sujal.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand last year, Ekta had opened up about producing different kinds of content for different platforms. She had said that she does not ever judge people, and that is the reason why she is able to make different types of content. "I do not judge anyone. Perhaps that is why I can make Naagin, and also back Lipstick (Lipstick Under My Burkha)," she said.

Ekta welcomed her son, Ravie, in January 2019 via surrogacy. She had told Pinkvilla in an interview last year, “I had stored my eggs when I was 36. Had a calling for a long time I don’t know what was it. I don’t know I thought I might get married, might not. Very late, if it happens. Or it may never happen because I am not gonna do anything just for the sake of it. I have always been such a nonconformist, there was no way I would...(conform to marriage)."

