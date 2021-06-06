Home / Entertainment / Tv / DCP reacts as Ekta Kapoor calls rape allegations against Pearl V Puri false: 'There is proof against him'
Ekta Kapoor had earlier defended her friend, actor Pearl V Puri.
tv

DCP reacts as Ekta Kapoor calls rape allegations against Pearl V Puri false: 'There is proof against him'

  • After Ekta Kapoor spoke in defence of actor Pearl V Puri, accused of raping a minor, the Mumbai Police DCP has commented, saying that the accusations are not false.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 06, 2021 08:55 AM IST

Television actor Pearl V Puri was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Friday on allegations of raping a minor. Soon after his arrest, his colleagues from the television industry, such as Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D'Souza and Ekta Kapoor defended him. Ekta even mentioned in a note how the survivor's mother had told her of Pearl's innocence in the case.

However, Vasai DCP Sanjay Kumar Patil has said that the accusations against Pearl are not false. At a press conference, Patil was asked about Ekta calling the accusations false when he said, "No, the accusations are not false. His name has come up in the investigation. There is evidence against him. That is why police has arrested him. The truth will be decided in the trial."


In a long note after Pearl's arrest, Ekta had written that it was 'the absolute low of human depravity'. "Will I support a child molester…or a molester of any kind? But what I witnessed from last night to now, was the absolute low in human depravity. How can humanity go to this level? How can people who are upset with each other, drag a third person into their own fight? How can a human being take on another human being and do this? After various calls with the child‘s/girl’s mother, who openly said that Pearl was not involved and it’s her husband trying to create stories to keep her child and prove that a working mother on a set cannot take care of her kid," she said.

Also read: Pearl V Puri sent to 14 days judicial custody in minor's rape case

"If this is true then it is wrong on so many levels! Using an extremely important movement like ‘Me Too’ frivolously, to get your own agendas met with and mentally torturing a child and making an innocent person guilty. I have no right to decide, the courts will decide who is right & wrong. My opinion only comes from what the girl’s mother said to me last night & that is - Pearl is innocent …and it is very very sad if people are using various tactics to prove working mothers are unable to take care of their children, because there are predators on the set," she added.

Pearl has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. The alleged incident took place on a film set in Vasai, where Pearl was shooting in October 2019.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.