Anita Hassanandani calls Pearl V Puri's arrest over alleged rape of minor 'nonsensical news'

  • Anita Hassanandani extended her support to Pearl V Puri and called his arrest over the alleged rape of a minor 'nonsensical news'. She shared a note on Instagram.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2021 11:08 AM IST

Actor Anita Hassanandani on Saturday called the arrest of fellow actor Pearl V Puri, over the alleged rape of a minor, 'nonsensical news'. Taking to Instagram, Anita shared a picture with Pearl and said that it can't be true, adding that the 'truth will be out soon'.

She captioned the post, "Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true ... canNOT be true.... all lies. I’m sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri #ISTANDWITHPEARL."

Reacting to the post, fans took to the comments section extending their support. A fan said, "#ISTANDWITHPEARL thank you mam!!! We know you are right, he cannot do this..such a innocent one he is This all is a lie!!!!" Another wrote, "Yes. Thank you di for always being his side. We all know him. He is such a pure soul." A third commented, "Yeah we know didu,, he is innocent,, nd soon he'll prove it."

The Mumbai Police arrested Pearl in Vasai. The police issued a statement saying that the incident is old but after the minor filed a complaint a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar, said, "The incident is old but the 17 year old minor victim complained to us along with her mother at the police station and we registered case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act(POCSO) Act, 2012." Pearl has been remanded in police custody by Vasai court.

Also Read: Films Division announces two-day film festival to mark World Environment Day 2021

Pearl has featured in several serials including Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Naagarjuna Ek Yoddha, Naagin 3, and Bepanah Pyaar. Fans saw him last in Brahmarakshas 2, in which he essayed the role of Angad Mehra.

He made his debut in television in 2013 with Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat. He also appeared in the second and third seasons of Bigg Boss as a guest.

anita hassanandani pearl v puri protection of children from sexual offences (pocso) act pocso act-2012

