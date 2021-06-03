Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anita Hassanandani calls husband Rohit Reddy ‘useless’ and ‘unromantic’. Here is why
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have been married since 2013.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have been married since 2013.
tv

Anita Hassanandani calls husband Rohit Reddy ‘useless’ and ‘unromantic’. Here is why

  • Anita Hassanandani shared a screenshot of text messages she exchanged with her husband Rohit Reddy and called him ‘useless’ and ‘unromantic’.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 09:48 AM IST

Anita Hassanandani was left disappointed as her husband Rohit Reddy failed to catch on to a viral trend she tried on him. She sent him the lyrics of Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) as text messages but he did not seem to understand what was going on and responded as he normally would.

Sharing a screenshot of their exchange on Instagram, Anita wrote, “when I sent my hubby the lyrics”, and added laughing emojis. She also wrote, “@rohitreddygoa useless unromantic BYE”, along with a waving hand emoji.

Anita Hassanandani on Instagram Stories.
Anita Hassanandani on Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, Anita shared a throwback video with son Aaravv, from when he was just three days old. She is seen showering him with love and kisses in the clip. “My little one when he was 3 days old! Mybabyboobooolovellllllyycuttieeepattotie,” she wrote.

Fans dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis in the comments section. “Gift from god,” one wrote, while another commented, “From the day 3, he looks like your husband.” A third said, “Soooo cutee yaarrr.”

Anita and Rohit got married in Goa in 2013. In 2019, they participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 and were adjudged the runners-up.

In February, Anita and Rohit welcomed their son, Aaravv. They often share cute pictures and videos of the little one, who is already quite a celebrity, with an Instagram page of his own.

Also see: Amitabh Bachchan posts wedding photos with Jaya Bachchan on anniversary, Bhumi Pednekar wishes ‘legends’

In an Instagram post last year, Anita said that it was always on the cards to have a baby around this time. “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly,” she wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anita hassanandani rohit reddy

Related Stories

Anita Hassanandani with husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv.
Anita Hassanandani with husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv.
tv

Anita hints at wanting more kids, tells Rohit she wants three more babies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Anita Hassanandani welcomed her first son Aaravv with Rohit Reddy earlier this year. The actor frequently shares pictures and videos of the little one on her Instagram account.
READ FULL STORY
Anita Hassanandani pranked her husband Rohit Reddy in a new video.
Anita Hassanandani pranked her husband Rohit Reddy in a new video.
tv

Anita Hassanandani slaps husband Rohit Reddy in new prank video, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 07:43 PM IST
  • Anita Hassanandani tricked her husband Rohit Reddy into believing that he was a part of a ‘really cool magic trick’. However, he got slapped at the end. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.