Anita Hassanandani slaps husband Rohit Reddy in new prank video, he says 'wait for payback'. Watch

  Anita Hassanandani tricked her husband Rohit Reddy into believing that he was a part of a 'really cool magic trick'. However, he got slapped at the end.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 07:43 PM IST

Actor Anita Hassanandani pranked her husband, businessman Rohit Reddy, in a new video shared on her Instagram page. She claimed that she would show him a ‘really cool magic trick’ involving an invisible string. However, in a twist, she slapped him in the face instead.

In the video, Anita pretended to thread the string through both of Rohit’s ears. She asked him to hold one end of it and give it a pull on the count of three. As he got distracted with the ‘trick’, she ended up slapping him on his cheek.

The text on the video read, “A magic trick all WIVES will LOVE.” Sharing it on Instagram, Anita wrote, “PLEASE TRY THIS AT HOME!” Rohit commented, “1-0 !! Wait for payback.... u messed with the wrong person @anitahassanandani,” suggesting that a prank war is in the works.

Meanwhile, many of Anita’s industry colleagues, including producer Vikas Gupta, actors Krystle D’Souza, Urvashi Dholakia and Neena Kulkarni dropped laughing emojis on the post. Fans were amused too. “Poor yet cute @rohitreddygoa,” one commented, while another remarked, “Wow what a magic.” A third wrote, “Oh Man ! It made me really laugh aloud.”

Anita and Rohit welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Aaravv, in February. They often share cute pictures and videos of the little one, who is already quite a celebrity, with an Instagram page of his own.

Also see | Rohanpreet Singh posts video of man massaging woman’s feet, tags Neha Kakkar: ‘Story of every husband’

Earlier, in an Instagram post, Anita mentioned that Rohit has been dividing baby duties with her. “Rohit has been a real hands-on dad since day 1. He actually makes sure that he knows the baby’s schedule, will help in cleaning and tidying the crib, or change his diapers and clothes. I feel when you become parents, you both suddenly become real adults because now there’s another human depending on you,” she wrote.

