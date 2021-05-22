Home / Entertainment / Music / Rohanpreet Singh posts video of man massaging woman’s feet, tags Neha Kakkar: ‘Story of every husband’
Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar got married in October last year.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 06:42 PM IST

Singer Rohanpreet Singh, on Instagram Stories, shared a video of a man giving a woman a foot massage. He tagged his wife, singer Neha Kakkar, and seemed to suggest that their relationship is similar. “Hahaha… Story of every husband,” he joked. He added laughing emojis as well.

Meanwhile, Neha shared a video of Rohanpreet dancing on the Indian Idol 12 stage and showered love on him. “Mere Sohne Sardar Ji!! @rohanpreetsingh Hayeee Aapka Bhangraaaa (My handsome sardar ji. Your bhangra is fantastic) #KhadTainuMainDassa #NehuPreet #PunjabiSong #ReelItFeelIt,” she wrote in her Instagram post. He commented, “Awww My Queen..I Love You Soo Much and Hayeee Aapki Smile (wow, you have a great smile)!!”

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani, Neha’s co-judge on the show, praised Rohanpreet. “Ohho!!! What a moment this was!! When he danced and especially when he sang that day, poore Indian Idol family ne dil kholke apna liya @rohanpreetsingh ko (the entire Indian Idol family welcomed him with open arms)! What a lovely couple you guys are, @nehakakkar. Really missing everyone. Stay safe, and keep everyone around you guys safe!” he wrote.

Rohanpreet and Neha got married in October last year, just two months after they met while shooting for the music video of Nehu Da Vyah. They celebrated their six-month anniversary last month and shared cute social media posts for each other on the occasion.

Also see | Shruti Haasan’s home sauna doubles up as dubbing studio amid Covid-19 pandemic: ‘Such strange times’

Neha shared a bunch of pictures in which Rohanpreet was seen hugging her from the back. “Every Single Day He Wins My Heart. He makes me fall in love with myself even more.. Everyday! He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a lil more! Hehe.. @rohanpreetsingh You’re Genuinely The Best Husband Ever!! I’m really lucky!! Happy 6 Months My Lifeyyyy!!!!” she captioned her post.

