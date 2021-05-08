IND USA
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh teamed up for an Instagram Reels video.
Neha Kakkar has a funny reaction to Rohanpreet Singh’s headache, he apologises and says ‘my fault’. Watch video

  • Sharing a funny video of them together, Neha Kakkar joked that Rohanpreet Singh did not tell her where he was having a headache. He replied with an apology.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 02:39 PM IST

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh often share social media posts with each other. This time, they came together for a rather funny Instagram Reels video. They were using the remix feature.

In the video, Neha asks Rohanpreet, seen sitting with his face in his hands, what is wrong. He says he has a headache, to which her hilarious response is, “Kahaan pe (Where)?” He looks astonished by the absurd question and then they both burst into laughter.

“He didn’t tell me Kahan Headache ho raha hai (where he is having a headache), where’s my fault in it?! #KhadTainuMainDassa Out Soon!! #RemixWithRohanpreet #NehuPreet #ReelItFeelIt #RemixOnReels,” she captioned her post. He replied in the comments section with an apology: “Hahahaha I’m Sorry Babu My Fault!!”

Many fans dropped heart and laughing emojis on the post. “Very cute you both,” one wrote, while another called them a ‘superb jodi’. A third commented, “You look so amazing, you both are amazing be together alwys.”

Neha and Rohanpreet got married in October last year after a whirlwind romance. They celebrated their six-month anniversary last month. On the occasion, Rohanpreet shared a picture of himself hugging Neha from the back and revealed that it was his phone wallpaper.

Also see: Scared Ankita Lokhande starts praying before getting Covid-19 vaccine, leaves Rashami Desai in splits. Watch video

“Hey guys Today I wanna share my Wallpaper with you all and this girl in the wallpaper I don’t have words to describe How Beautiful This Girl Is.. In and Out both!! She is a Creator, Like how God created this world, similarly She Created My World, OUR World and Its sooo beautiful! Still can’t believe She’s Mineee. She’s the one that I Can’t live without. I wanna say ‘Thank You’ for Every Single Thing You brought in my life and HEY MY PERSON Happy 6 Months to Us!! My Wifey @nehakakkar,” he wrote. She, meanwhile, called him the ‘best husband ever’ in her post and said that he makes her fall in love with herself every day.

