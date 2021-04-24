Neha Kakkar, husband Rohanpreet Singh celebrate 6-month anniversary: 'He says he loves me more than I love him'

Singer Neha Kakkar on Saturday celebrated her six-month anniversary with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of pictures where they were seen holding each other.

She captioned the post, "Every Single Day He Wins My Heart. He makes me fall in love with myself even more.. Everyday! He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a lil more! Hehe.. @rohanpreetsingh You’re Genuinely The Best Husband Ever!! I’m really lucky!! Happy 6 Months My Lifeyyyy!!!! #NehuPreet."

Reacting to the post, several celebrities, as well as fans, complimented them. Rohanpreet wrote in the comments section, "I Love You My Wifey!" followed by heart emojis. Actor Neetu Kapoor posted heart emojis. One fan wrote, "beautiful", while another wrote, "lovely couple".

Neha and Rohanpreet got married in October last year. They had met in August while shooting for her music video Nehu Da Vyah. After the shoot, he had asked her for her Snapchat ID and then they started talking.

Neha often shares pictures and videos that feature Rohanpreet. On their first Baisakhi after the wedding, the couple shared wishes and showered each other with love. She also posted a video of them lip-syncing to the Oh Sanam song which has been composed and sung by her brother Tony Kakkar.

On Friday, Neha shared a new Instagram Reels video, in which she was seen working out in a parking lot, in a bid to lose her lockdown weight. She did push-ups against her Mercedes Benz car, jogged around and then ended with her video with a few poses.

On Valentine’s Day, Rohanpreet got a special tattoo for Neha, which read ‘Nehu’s man’. Sharing the picture of the tattoo, she wrote, “My Valentine gave me the Best Gift Ever!!!! Itnaaaa Pyaar (so much love) Baby??? I asked him baby Pain hua hoga (did it pain)? He replied: Not at all, I kept singing Your Songs Nehu Babu @rohanpreetsingh Yes You’re #NehusMan and I’m Yours Now and Forever!!!! Love You The Most Babyyyy!!!! Happy Valentines Day Dear #NeHearts.”

