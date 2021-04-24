IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Jasmin Bhasin asks fans to guess story of music video with Aly Goni, Rahul Mahajan thinks it is about Sonali Phogat
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are in a relationship.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are in a relationship.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin asks fans to guess story of music video with Aly Goni, Rahul Mahajan thinks it is about Sonali Phogat

  • Rahul Mahajan made a reference to Sonali Phogat as he commented on Jasmin Bhasin's new Instagram post featuring Aly Goni. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 24, 2021 01:09 PM IST

As Jasmin Bhasin gears up for the release of Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, her second music video with Aly Goni, she asked her Instagram followers to take a guess about its storyline. While fans came up with all sorts of theories, their Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rahul Mahajan gave a cheeky reply.

“Humare song ke poster ko aapne itna pyaar diya (You gave so much love to the poster of our song), but can you guess the story of #TuBhiSatayaJayega? Comments mein batao (Let us know in the comments)!” Jasmin wrote in her post.

“Beautiful,” Rahul wrote. In a follow-up comment, he made a reference to their Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Sonali Phogat’s feelings for Aly. “Story is about you aly and Sonali ji,” he wrote, along with laughing and heart-eyes emojis.

A screengrab of Rahul Mahajan's comments.
A screengrab of Rahul Mahajan's comments.

Jasmin is currently in a relationship with Aly. On Bigg Boss 14, Sonali admitted to having feelings for him and told him, “Jab se yeh baat hui tab se duniya alag hi nazar aa rahi hai (Ever since I developed these feelings, I see the world in a different light).”

During an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, a fan asked Jasmin to react to Sonali’s ‘fake feelings’ for Aly. “I think Sonali expressing her feelings for @AlyGoni was very cute. Love is love! There is no harm in sharing your feelings with someone. Aly knows how to deal with these things and I believe he is dealing with the situation very gracefully,” Jasmin replied.

Jasmin and Aly, who were best friends before their Bigg Boss 14 stint, realised their feelings for each other on the show. In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this month, he admitted to having a few doubts. “Mujhe laga tha ke bahar aake kuch badal jayega, ya kuch ajeeb sa feel hoga ke ab hum relationship mein ja rahe hain (I thought that after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, things might change between us or it might feel weird to get into a relationship). But nothing was like that,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
jasmin bhasin aly goni rahul mahajan sonali phogat + 2 more

Related Stories

After getting into a relationship, actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have featured in music videos together.(HT_PRINT)
After getting into a relationship, actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have featured in music videos together.(HT_PRINT)
tv

Aly Goni wants fan to take Jasmin Bhasin's permission if they want to marry him

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 07:24 AM IST
  • Aly Goni responds to a fan who wants to marry him, with a cheeky line. Says they need Jasmin Bhasin's permission to go ahead.
READ FULL STORY
Aly Goni spoke at length about his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin.
Aly Goni spoke at length about his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin.
tv

Aly Goni reveals he loved Jasmin Bhasin even before entering Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 04:40 PM IST
  • Aly Goni replied to several questions posed by fans on an 'Ask Me Anything' session on the micro-blogging site Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP