Jasmin Bhasin asks fans to guess story of music video with Aly Goni, Rahul Mahajan thinks it is about Sonali Phogat

As Jasmin Bhasin gears up for the release of Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, her second music video with Aly Goni, she asked her Instagram followers to take a guess about its storyline. While fans came up with all sorts of theories, their Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rahul Mahajan gave a cheeky reply.

“Humare song ke poster ko aapne itna pyaar diya (You gave so much love to the poster of our song), but can you guess the story of #TuBhiSatayaJayega? Comments mein batao (Let us know in the comments)!” Jasmin wrote in her post.

“Beautiful,” Rahul wrote. In a follow-up comment, he made a reference to their Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Sonali Phogat’s feelings for Aly. “Story is about you aly and Sonali ji,” he wrote, along with laughing and heart-eyes emojis.

A screengrab of Rahul Mahajan's comments.

Jasmin is currently in a relationship with Aly. On Bigg Boss 14, Sonali admitted to having feelings for him and told him, “Jab se yeh baat hui tab se duniya alag hi nazar aa rahi hai (Ever since I developed these feelings, I see the world in a different light).”

During an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, a fan asked Jasmin to react to Sonali’s ‘fake feelings’ for Aly. “I think Sonali expressing her feelings for @AlyGoni was very cute. Love is love! There is no harm in sharing your feelings with someone. Aly knows how to deal with these things and I believe he is dealing with the situation very gracefully,” Jasmin replied.

Jasmin and Aly, who were best friends before their Bigg Boss 14 stint, realised their feelings for each other on the show. In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this month, he admitted to having a few doubts. “Mujhe laga tha ke bahar aake kuch badal jayega, ya kuch ajeeb sa feel hoga ke ab hum relationship mein ja rahe hain (I thought that after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, things might change between us or it might feel weird to get into a relationship). But nothing was like that,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON