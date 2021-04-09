Aly Goni on his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin: We’ve just started staying together, we’ll get married when we think we are ready

Aly Goni is going steady with his relationship with actor Jasmin Bhasin, but that doesn’t mean they are planning to take it a step ahead and get hitched. The actor says they have just moved on from the friend zone, and want to take time to explore this new phase of life.

As far as wedding is concerned, he says they will get married when they both feel they are ready to take their relationship to another level.

Friends for three years, Goni and Bhasin fully realised their feelings for each other when they were locked inside a house in a reality show last year. That’s when their love story started.

“It (the relationship) is amazing yaar. Nothing has changed. We were best friends before, and still are. We behave like that only with each other,” he tells us.

There were some doubts that Goni had in mind, which were cleared when they continued to get strong and close after the reality show. “Mujhe laga tha ke bahar aake kuch badal jayega, ya kuch ajeeb sa feel hoga ke ab hum relationship mein ja rahe hain. But nothing was like that,” confesses Goni, proudly adding that “jaise phele dosti thi, ab usse bhi better hai”.

“Now, we are more close to each other. And understand each other like before. It feels good that I still have my best friend with me. Even if I am dating her, she will always be my best friend, no matter what,” he shares.

Goni, who has featured in shows such as Naagin, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, feels his earlier bond with Bhasin played an important role in strengthening their bond.

“Teen saal bahut hote hain insaan ko jaane ke liye. And that has played a good part for both of us. We know each other very well, and it made things easy for us,” admits the 30-year-old.

Ever since, the couple, who also featured in the music video of song, Tera Suit, got into a relationship, there is one question which lingers around when they step out, and that is -- when will they get married.

While Goni doesn’t get irked by the constant query, he is tired of telling everyone to have some patience.

“It’s also sweet of them that they want this for us, and the question comes with a lot of positivity. In fact, the paps laugh when they ask ‘bhai kab kar rahe ho shadi’, so I don’t find it irritating. Bas main bol bolke thak gaya hun ke abhi nahi hogi,” shares the actor, who will soon be seen in another music video with his girlfriend.

So, when will it happen? “Jis din bhi hum logun ko lag gaya ke we are ready for it, we will do it,” Goni responds without taking any time.

They don’t want to ponder over this thought much, or sit down for a detailed discussion, as Goni points, and just want to go with the flow.

“Abhi saath rehna shuru kiya hai. Thodhi adaat hojaye. Friend zone se dosre zone mein aate hue thodha time lagta hai,” Goni says while concluding.