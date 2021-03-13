Sonali Phogat dances to Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's Tera Suit, he says 'killing itttt'. Watch video
- Sonali Phogat, who confessed to having feelings for Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14, shared a video of herself dancing to Tera Suit. She also called him and Jasmin Bhasin a 'beautiful couple'.
Sonali Phogat shared a fun video of herself dancing to Tony Kakkar’s new single, Tera Suit, and got a stamp of approval from Aly Goni. Aly featured in the original music video, along with his girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin.
In the clip, Sonali was seen wearing a cheetah-print top with black pants, as she grooved to the song. “@alygoni @jasminbhasin2806 congratulations for new song best wishes for beautiful couple,” she captioned her Instagram post.
Aly wrote, “Killing itttt,” along with fire and heart-eyes emojis. The dance video also drew praise from fans. “Lovely so beautiful,” one commented. “Wow wow wow wonderful superb dance,” another wrote.
Sonali famously declared her affection for Aly on Bigg Boss 14. She said that even though she knows about Jasmin, she could not control her feelings for him.
In a conversation with Eijaz Khan, Sonali had said that she knew it is impossible for anything to happen between her and Aly. She later confessed her feelings to him directly and said, “Jab se yeh baat hui tab se duniya alag hi nazar aa rahi hai (Ever since I developed these feelings, I see the world in a different light).”
During an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, a fan asked Jasmin to react to Sonali’s ‘fake feelings’ for Aly. “I think Sonali expressing her feelings for @AlyGoni was very cute. Love is love! There is no harm in sharing your feelings with someone. Aly knows how to deal with these things and I believe he is dealing with the situation very gracefully,” Jasmin replied.
Talking to Zoom after her eviction from Bigg Boss 14, Sonali had lashed out at trolls criticising her for developing feelings for Aly, who is 10 years her junior. She had said, “Aur log mujhe troll kar rahe hai iss baarein mei - arre maa bete ka rishta hona chaiye, kyu hona chaiye tha bhai (People are trolling me, saying that I should have maternal instincts for him and think of him as my son. But why)? I am 40 and he's 30, there's only a 10-year age gap between us. Kya farak padta hai usse (How does it matter)?”
