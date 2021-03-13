Jacqueline Fernandez turns up the heat with sultry new photoshoot, Urvashi Rautela says 'internet is melting'
- Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture of herself from a new photoshoot. The black-and-white photo drew praise from Urvashi Rautela and others.
Jacqueline Fernandez shared an eye-catching photo of herself on Instagram. She was seen lounging on a sofa, seemingly topless, in the black-and-white picture. She wore dark eyeliner and lipstick to accentuate her features as she smouldered for the camera. “Vava,” she wrote in her caption.
“Internet is melting Goddess,” Urvashi Rautela commented on the post. Maniesh Paul dropped fire emojis. Fans also gushed over Jaqueline’s sultry avatar. “Messing with the temperature,” one wrote. “My Baby @jacquelinef143 never never never fails to take my breath away,” another commented. “Pls turn on Ac,” a third wrote.
Last year, in an interview with HT Brunch, Jacqueline talked about her evolved understanding of fitness. “Over the years, I have realised that fitness is not about being a particular size. I am paying much more attention to meditation, breathing, and inner peace these days,” she said.
“I am focusing more on things that calm me, sometimes yoga, sometimes dancing, and sometimes breathing exercise. My fitness routine will always be there. But if I have just an hour to spare, I will go for a meditation session instead of the gym,” she added.
Also see: Jeetendra recalls memories of growing up in a chawl, says neighbours gathered at his home to see a ceiling fan. Watch
Recently, Jacqueline joined the cast of Bachchan Pandey, starring Akshay Kumar, and shared a black-and-white photo with her co-star as she began shooting for the film. “The mostttt excited today as I start shooting with @akshaykumar for #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey directed by @farhadsamji Are you ready to meet this gang in cinemas next year?” she wrote on Instagram.
Jacqueline will also star alongside Akshay in Ram Setu. Apart from these, she has a number of other interesting projects in the pipeline, including Attack with John Abraham; Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor; Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma; and Kick 2 with Salman Khan.
