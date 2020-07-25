Jacqueline Fernandez calls Bollywood ‘most beautiful fraud in the world’, reveals why she’s unbothered by nepotism

bollywood

Calling the film industry ‘the most beautiful fraud in the world’, actor Jacqueline Fernandez has said that she hasn’t really been bothered by nepotism is because she is still getting work.

She told India Today, “I realised something about the industry that it is the most beautiful fraud in the world. I have been here for ten years and I have come here from nowhere. What we do is not real. As actors, whatever we do is always a show. And it is a skill to be able to do that. One thing that I learnt is be the best talent you can be, be the most hard working person, but at the same time the industry requires you to also be a people’s person. It’s very important to be a people’s person in this industry.”

The actor continued, “Fortunately or unfortunately, it is about how you communicate and how well you get along with people. Making a film is not about one person, hundreds of people are involved. It’s team work. You need to be able to work with all these people. My thing is to learn communication as a skill.”

The actor, whose last two films were the critically reviled Drive and Mrs Serial Killer, said, “The reason why nepotism didn’t bother me because I was still getting work. May be not the kind of work that I wanted to do, but the work I needed. I was still getting my fair share of work. I didn’t see it affecting me very much.”

Jacqueline said that she isn’t against nepotism, per se, but has problems with favouritism. She said that there’s a ‘glitch’ in the casting system in India, which doesn’t happen abroad. “They have a really tough casting board. Everybody needs to go through auditions, they need to prove themselves,” she said. “In Bollywood, I don’t know if there’s a rigid casting system. It may be there for secondary actors. But when someone wants to make a film with their people, I don’t think we can do anything about it.”

