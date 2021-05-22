Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shruti Haasan’s home sauna doubles up as dubbing studio amid Covid-19 pandemic: ‘Such strange times’
Shruti Haasan’s home sauna doubles up as dubbing studio amid Covid-19 pandemic: ‘Such strange times’

  • Shruti Haasan found a way to work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic. She converted her sauna at home into a dubbing studio.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 05:54 PM IST

Actor Shruti Haasan converted her sauna at home into a makeshift dubbing studio as she worked amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in her new workspace and remarked about the ‘strange times’. In the photo, she can be seen speaking into a microphone, as she holds her laptop in her hand.

“Dubbing from home in my sauna/audio suite ! Such strange times - I never forget to thank the universe for my health and safety. I pray for everyone as I do everyday - these are dark times but we are people of light and strength if we choose to be ! Please stay safe and get vaccinated if you can,” she captioned her post.


In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this month, Shruti said that while it ‘very scary’ to be on a set without wearing a mask, she has no option but to resume work due to financial constraints. “We make different amounts of money, but we all have bills to pay, and that is why I’ll have to get back to work,” she said, adding, “I have my limitations. I don’t have my daddy or mommy helping me.”

Shruti was shooting for a web series and Salaar when shoots were stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is touted to be an action entertainer, with Prabhas in the lead role.

Earlier this week, Shruti shared her ‘very scary’ experience as heavy rains and strong winds lashed Mumbai on Monday due to Cyclone Tauktae. “The storm is never-ending. My windows may fly off. It's very scary. Thank God this didn't happen last lockdown, when I was alone,” she said in a video shared on Instagram Stories. In other videos, she showed her windows rattling and also gave a glimpse of what was happening outside.

