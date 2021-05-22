Shreya Ghoshal and husband Shiladitya welcome baby boy: ‘It’s an emotion never felt before’

Singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya M welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Saturday afternoon. She took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans and well-wishers.

“God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy,” her statement read.

Many from the music fraternity congratulated her in the comments section. “Many many congratulations. This is such a wonderful news . Hope you and the baby are doing well. Lots of love and congratulations from the Mohan & Pandya family @shreyaghoshal @shiladitya @soumghoshal Nana Nani Dada Dadi,” singer Neeti Mohan wrote, while singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani said, “Congratulations!!! Big love.” Singer Raj Pandit commented, “@shreyaghoshal Yayyy congratulationsss! Wish you all love and good health! @shiladitya.”

In March, Shreya announced her pregnancy with a picture of herself cradling her baby bump. “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives,” she wrote. Shiladitya shared the same image on his own Instagram page and wrote, “Cannot wait to cherish this bundle of excitement coming up in our lives and a whole new experience to share with @shreyaghoshal.”

Shreya has been documenting her pregnancy journey on Instagram. In April, she shared pictures as her friends threw her a surprise baby shower and sent her homemade delicacies as well as handmade presents. While they could not attend in person, due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, they joined in the celebrations virtually, via video conferencing. In another post, she said, “Experiencing the most beautiful phase of my life. The divine miracle of God.”

