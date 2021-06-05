Home / Entertainment / Others / Films Division announces two-day film festival to mark World Environment Day 2021
A still from Plastic World, which will be screened during the film festival.
A still from Plastic World, which will be screened during the film festival.
others

Films Division announces two-day film festival to mark World Environment Day 2021

  • The Films Division of India will hold a two-day online film festival to mark World Environment Day. It is called Oasis of Hope.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 10:32 AM IST

The Films Division of India will hold a two-day online film festival, Oasis of Hope, to mark World Environment Day. Taking to its social media platforms it said that the film festival will take place on June 5-6 on its website and YouTube channel. The festival will be screened on the website as Documentary of the Week.

Films Division tweeted on June 3, "Films Division will be screening 'Oasis of Hope', an online festival of films on environment to mark #WorldEnvironmentDay on 5-6 June, 2021 on its website & YouTube Channel. @moefcc @UNEP @UNinIndia #GenerationRestoration #DhartiKaDil #EcosystemRestoration @MIB_India." World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) gave details on the films that the viewers can expect. There are six films a person can see during the screenings--Plastic World (7 minutes), The Jungle Man Loiya (21 minutes), Living The Natural Way (76 minutes), Saalumarada Thimakka-The Green Crusader (43 minutes), Climate Change (14 minutes) and My Son Neo (15 minutes).


Taking to its Facebook page it said that Films Division 'is showcasing a special package on the occasion of World Environment Day!'


The theme of this year's World Environment Day is 'Reimagine. Recreate. Restore,' as 2021 marks the beginning of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. Pakistan, in collaboration with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), will be the global host for the day to highlight the importance of ecosystem restoration this year. The event has a participation of over 143 countries annually.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
films division world environment day environment film festival + 2 more

Related Stories

Apurva Asrani has spoken in support of Kartik Aaryan.
Apurva Asrani has spoken in support of Kartik Aaryan.
bollywood

Apurva Asrani tweets about 'very obvious campaign against Kartik Aaryan'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 10:04 AM IST
  • Screenwriter Apurva Asrani has spoken about Kartik Aaryan and how Anubhav Sinha has tweeted in support of the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Saumya Tandon was one of the leads in the comedy show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!
Actor Saumya Tandon was one of the leads in the comedy show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!
tv

Saumya Tandon denies using fake identity card to get Covid-19 vaccine jab

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 09:44 AM IST
  • Saumya Tandon has denied that she used 'dubious means' to get the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. She tweeted a clarification.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.