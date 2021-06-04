World Environment Day 2021: History, significance and theme

World Environment Day is observed on June 5 every year to remind people about the importance of nature. The day is celebrated across the world to inform people that nature should not be taken for granted and must be respected for its values.

It is important to note that the World Health Organization (WHO) has joined UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, a mission to prevent, reverse the degradation of ecosystems and the diversity of life they sustain. WHO will work as a collaborating agency along with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) among other partners.

History of World Environment Day

World Environment Day is one of the biggest annual events organised by the United Nations (UN) to generate awareness about the significance of nature. The United Nations Assembly established World Environment Day in 1972, which was the first day of the Stockholm Conference on the human environment.

In 1974, the theme of World Environment Day was 'Only One Earth'. Since then, various host countries have been celebrating it. World Environment Day was first observed in 1974 in the United States.

World Environment Day theme 2021

The theme of this year's World Environment Day is 'Reimagine. Recreate. Restore.' as this year marks the beginning of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. Pakistan is the global host for the day to highlight the importance of ecosystem restoration this year.

Significance of World Environment Day

The concept behind observing World Environment Day is to focus on the importance of the environment and to remind people that nature should not be taken for granted.

This day is observing across the world to respect and acknowledge everything that the environment has given mankind and to take the pledge that to protect it.

