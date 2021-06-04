World Environment Day: Bollywood actors share the lifestyle changes they made in the past year

The past year has been a lesson for mankind in more ways than one. But most importantly, it’s the lesson to care for the environment that has become paramount. On the occasion of World Environment Day, we ask actors about the one thing they have either cut down on the use of, or increased the usage of that they feel benefits the environment. Here’s what they say:

SONAKSHI SINHA

Small changes in our daily lives can really go a long way in having a positive impact on the environment. I’ve made certain changes like using bamboo toothbrushes. I believe in conserving water as and when I can, using eco-friendly products, and most importantly, making my friends and family aware of the changes they can make, too. I’m also avoiding the use of plastic bottles.

RAKUL PREET SINGH

The pandemic made us realise the importance of taking care of the planet. The resources are limited and the consumption is a lot. To begin with, disposal of the masks is something I know needs to be done properly. Cut the strings and dispose them, so birds and animals aren’t harmed by it. Also, cut down on use of plastic, that’s a big no-no now. I’d request everyone to make these small changes; it begins with each one of us.

APARSHAKTI KHURANA

I think I’ve become a more conscious shopper. When I go out to shop, I take a moment to weigh all the options. I check if the product I intend to buy is easy-recyclable. Is it water efficient? Where was it manufactured? What were the circumstances under which it was manufactured? And only then decide, if I want to buy it or not.

RICHA CHADHA

The biggest lifestyle change I’ve made is moving away from goods that are packaged in plastic, because I had cut down on personal plastic, in terms of plastic water bottles. But of late, I discovered there are new ethical beauty brands that are already organic, cruelty-free, leave no residue, but they also don’t package them in plastic. So, they believe in paper packaging, which is recyclable.

SANJANA SANGHI

I’ve made a sudden shift to everything organic, from skin care brands to hair care brands, cutting down on chemicals for my body and using organic and medically recommended things (cruelty free). Luckily, it’s my mum’s natural way of being, so when I started focusing on it, I realised most of our habits of housekeeping have always been keeping being as eco-friendly in mind. Waste segregation has always been the norm at home ever since I was a child. I’ve also shifted completely to glass, and no to plastic.

