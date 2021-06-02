Rohit Reddy raps for a video, Anita Hassanandani says 'return all my jewellery right now'. Watch video

TV actor Anita Hassanandani has shared short video clips that show her husband Rohit Reddy trying his hands at rapping. As he records his song, he is seen wearing gold jewellery and with her Instagram post, Anita demanded all her jewellery back.

Anita shared the short clips of Rohit rapping, on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "@RohitReddyGoa Return all my jewelry back right now." Among the gold jewellery that he is wearing, a locket designed as the letter "A" can also be seen.

Rohit shared a video of himself on Instagram as he enacted recording a rap song. He sat in front of a mic and sang while finishing a half-eaten bread. He wore a black t-shirt paired with a cap, matching sunglasses and two gold chains. At various points of the video, a disappointed producer, also Rohit, is shown looking at the monitor hoping for the best results. For his producer avatar, Rohit wears a simple white t-shirt.

Rohit captioned the video as, "Surround yourself with Rap... and Bread!" RJ Anmol, Milind Gadagkar, among many others, dropped laughing face emojis in the comment section.

Years after getting married in 2013, Anita and Rohit welcomed their first child, son Aaravv earlier this year. The TV actor has been actively sharing pictures and videos of her motherhood journey right from her pregnancy days last year.

After his birth, the couple also created a separate account for Aaravv. Anita and Rohit jointly handle the account and they also share the little one's videos and pictures on their personal Instagram pages.

On Wednesday, Rohit also caught his wife Anita and their son Aaravv napping together on the couch. He shared a video of the same on his Instagram Stories.

Caught unawares, Anita woke up from her nap as Aaravv slept in her lap.





Anita is best known for her popular TV shows Naagin, Kkavyanjali and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has also starred in Hindi movies such as Kucch Toh Hai, Krishna Cottage and Ragini MMS 2.

