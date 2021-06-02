Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Sophie Turner joins Colin Firth in HBO Max true crime series The Staircase
Sophie Turner, who is known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, will play Colin Firth's adopted daughter in the series.
Sophie Turner, who is known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, will play Colin Firth's adopted daughter in the series.
web series

Sophie Turner joins Colin Firth in HBO Max true crime series The Staircase

The series The Staircase is based on the infamous murder case involving American novelist Michael Peterson. Actor Colin Firth plays the lead role, while Sophie will star as his adopted daughter.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 12:23 PM IST

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has joined the cast of The Staircase, a true crime limited series from the streamer HBO Max.

The Emmy nominated actor will feature in the eight-part drama alongside Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt and Parker Posey.

The series revolves around crime novelist Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen (Toni Collette).

Sophie will play Margaret Ratliff, one of Michael Peterson's adopted daughters who is convinced of his innocence, in the series, reported Deadline.

Also read: Mallika Sherawat gives a peek into her villa in Los Angeles with a huge garden and pool. Watch video

Margaret and her sister Marth were adopted by Michael after their mother Elizabeth, a friend of the family, died in Germany, after also being found at the bottom of a staircase.

Antonio Campos of The Devil All the Time fame will direct six episodes of the series. He will also serve as writer and showrunner along with Maggie Cohn, known for her work on American Crime Story.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
sophie turner star colin firth

Related Stories

Dhawan family came together to celebrate the third birthday of Niyara.
Dhawan family came together to celebrate the third birthday of Niyara.
bollywood

Varun shares pics from niece's birthday, here's how the whole family celebrated

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 12:06 PM IST
  • Actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram on Wednesday to share pictures from his niece Niyara's recent at-home birthday celebrations.
READ FULL STORY
Hansal Mehta with his father.
Hansal Mehta with his father.
bollywood

Hansal Mehta mourns father's death, Manoj Bajpayee and Farhan extend condolences

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 11:51 AM IST
  • Hansal Mehta has mourned the death of his father. He has penned a note on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.