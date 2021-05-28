Anita Hassanandani hints at wanting more kids, tells Rohit Reddy she wants three more babies like Aaravv

Anita Hassanandani wants to have three more babies with Rohit Reddy, or so it seems as per recent Instagram Stories. The television actor's husband recently shared an edited video featuring four versions of Aaravv in the frame.

In the video, Rohit was seen placing Aaravv on the bed and heads out of the room to get a change of clothes for the little one. Behind his back, three more versions of Aaravv are created, leaving Rohit stunned when he returns. He shared the video with the caption, "This boy is a handful! I love him!"

Reposting the video on her Instagram Stories, Anita said, "(Rohit) I want 3 more of this cutiepootie." The original video also received reactions from other celebrities. Raj Kundra, the husband of Shilpa Shetty, commented, "planning more already" with a laughing emoji. Actor Sameera Reddy reacted, "omg" with a laughing and heart-eyed emoji. Fans too were in splits watching the video, dropping laughing emojis in the comments section.

Anita Hassanandani shares a video of Aaravv and Rohit Reddy.

This isn't the first time Anita has joked about wanting more kids. Earlier this year, a few weeks after she and Rohit welcomed Aaravv, Anita shared a throwback picture featuring her baby bump and captioned it, "Kinddaaa missing the belly ...Not that I don’t have one at present... it’s just not this cute Ok im already ready for another baby @rohitreddygoa *ROHIT REDDY GOA just UNFOLLOWED ANITA H REDDY*".

Anita has also spoken about Rohit sharing parenting duties with her. In an Instagram post back in March, Anita had said, "Rohit has been a real hands-on dad since day 1. He actually makes sure that he knows the baby’s schedule, will help in cleaning and tidying the crib, or change his diapers and clothes. I feel when you become parents, you both suddenly become real adults because now there’s another human depending on you."

