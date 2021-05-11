Anita Hassanandani shows new way to workout with Aaravv: 'There is no right way, as long as you are active and happy'

Television actor Anita Hassanandani, on Tuesday, showed her fans a new way to do a 'happy' workout that also involved her baby Aaravv. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video in which she is seen doing different moves and at one point also jogs along with her baby's stroller.

She captioned the video, "There is no right way to workout As long as you are active and happy!!! You gotta start somewhere .... that could be anywhere *happy*."

Reacting to the post, fans poured their love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "So sweet and aarav is just so adorale God bless you all." Another wrote, "Fun at workout." "Your baby is so so cute from me for baby....," commented another fan. Another fan said, "that’s good within 2 months you started the workout good going mommy you can do it."

Anita gives fans glimpses of the time she spends with her family by sharing photos and videos amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, she shared a new video with Aaravv on Instagram, highlighting the importance of breast feeding for babies, adding that she wants to breastfeed Aaravv for as long as possible. "As a new mother, my biggest concern is 'Am I doing enough for my child?' Since the time Aarav was born, sabne mujhe ek hi advice di..doctors hon, peadiatricians, new mothers.. Ki 'aapke baby ki nutrition ke liye sabse jaruri hai breast milk. Breast milk me wo antibodies hoti hain jo aapke baby ke immunity ko strong banati hain (Everyone gave me the same advice - that breast milk is the most important for the baby. It contains those antibodies that will strengthen the baby's immunity)," she said in the video.

Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed Aaravv, their first child, in February this year. The couple has not only been sharing pictures and clips of their son on their social media platforms but have also created a separate account on Instagram for Aaravv. They got married in 2013.

Anita is known for her television serials such as Naagin, Kkavyanjali, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Anita has also starred in Hindi movies such as Kucch Toh Hai, Krishna Cottage, and Ragini MMS 2.

