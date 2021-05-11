Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anita Hassanandani shows new way to workout with Aaravv: 'There is no right way, as long as you are active and happy'
Anita Hassanandani has showed her fans a new way to workout.
Anita Hassanandani has showed her fans a new way to workout.
tv

Anita Hassanandani shows new way to workout with Aaravv: 'There is no right way, as long as you are active and happy'

  • Anita Hassanandani has showed her fans a new way to have a 'happy' workout that also involved her baby Aaravv. The actor shared a video in which she is seen doing different moves and at one point also jogs along with her baby's stroller.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 11:22 AM IST

Television actor Anita Hassanandani, on Tuesday, showed her fans a new way to do a 'happy' workout that also involved her baby Aaravv. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video in which she is seen doing different moves and at one point also jogs along with her baby's stroller.

She captioned the video, "There is no right way to workout As long as you are active and happy!!! You gotta start somewhere .... that could be anywhere *happy*."

Reacting to the post, fans poured their love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "So sweet and aarav is just so adorale God bless you all." Another wrote, "Fun at workout." "Your baby is so so cute from me for baby....," commented another fan. Another fan said, "that’s good within 2 months you started the workout good going mommy you can do it."

Anita gives fans glimpses of the time she spends with her family by sharing photos and videos amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, she shared a new video with Aaravv on Instagram, highlighting the importance of breast feeding for babies, adding that she wants to breastfeed Aaravv for as long as possible. "As a new mother, my biggest concern is 'Am I doing enough for my child?' Since the time Aarav was born, sabne mujhe ek hi advice di..doctors hon, peadiatricians, new mothers.. Ki 'aapke baby ki nutrition ke liye sabse jaruri hai breast milk. Breast milk me wo antibodies hoti hain jo aapke baby ke immunity ko strong banati hain (Everyone gave me the same advice - that breast milk is the most important for the baby. It contains those antibodies that will strengthen the baby's immunity)," she said in the video.

Also Read: Salman Khan says drugs angle in Radhe was shot before NCB probe into Bollywood: ‘It has been a problem for a long time’

Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed Aaravv, their first child, in February this year. The couple has not only been sharing pictures and clips of their son on their social media platforms but have also created a separate account on Instagram for Aaravv. They got married in 2013.

Anita is known for her television serials such as Naagin, Kkavyanjali, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Anita has also starred in Hindi movies such as Kucch Toh Hai, Krishna Cottage, and Ragini MMS 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
anita hassanandani rohit reddy

Related Stories

Amit Kumar on Indian Idol 12.
Amit Kumar on Indian Idol 12.
tv

Amit Kumar admits he ‘did not enjoy’ Kishore Kumar tribute on Indian Idol 12

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 11, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar admitted that he ‘did not enjoy’ the recent Indian Idol 12 episode he was a part of. He said that he was asked to praise everyone, no matter how they sang, and he did so.
READ FULL STORY
Tom Cruise has returned his three Golden Globes trophies.
Tom Cruise has returned his three Golden Globes trophies.
hollywood

NBC drops 2022 Golden Globes; Tom Cruise returns trophies

Reuters |
UPDATED ON MAY 11, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Tom Cruise has returned his three Golden Globe trophies as more and more celebrities and organisations speak up against lack of diversity in the HFPA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.